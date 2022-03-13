These bright whites and fruity reds all hail from reliable and first-rate producers, says Sam Wylie-Harris.

New World winemakers are at the top of their game when it comes to shaping the way we drink, producing all our favourite varieties in a fruit-forward, accessible style with power in their stride - a sign of sunny climes.

Riper and more full-bodied than Old World classics, you're not always guaranteed it's going to be gorgeous from word go - but it usually is. The quality just gets better and better, and without the ties of tradition and rules, modern producers are pushing the boundaries.

Indeed, there couldn't be a better time to pour a gratifying glass with just the right ratio of mouth-watering fruit, depth and concentration. You can't go wrong with these six top drops...

1. Warwick The First Lady Cabernet Sauvignon 2018, Stellenbosch, South Africa (£8, Tesco)

A cabernet with a little bit of swagger and just the right side of ripeness, this one (which spends 18 months in oak) has a vibrant blackberry nose, solid mix of plums, blackcurrant and cassis, some intriguing charred oaky notes and a touch of herbs - with flashes of liquorice and leather on the smooth, long finish. One for an early spring BBQ.

2. Veramonte Organic Chardonnay 2019, Casablanca, Chile (currently reduced to £9.50 from £11.50, Ocado)

A go-to label for a fresh, juicy, moderately rich chardonnay, this is beautifully balanced with a tropical, citrusy character, hint of fleshy pear fruit and tangy lemon. Downright delicious, with a burst of lemon zest on the fruity finish. Other wines in the Veramonte range are worth exploring too.

3. Wynns Coonawarra Estate Shiraz 2020, Coonawarra, Australia (£14.99 or £9.99 Mix Six, Majestic)

A beautiful shiraz that cushions you as it draws you in. Lovely forest floor aromas meld with black pepper and floral nuances; the palate's plump and generous, with black cherry and raspberry fruit, gentle tannins and a soft acidity. Great concentration, there's cherry fruit laced with pepper, and a touch of cedary oak closes the finish.

4. Zuccardi 'Q' Malbec 2019, Mendoza, Argentina (£15.99 or £13.99 Mix Six, Majestic)

Taking a French grape and making it their own, how much do we love the mighty malbec? Here, beyond its alluring bouquet of luscious cherry and violet-scented fruit, rich blackcurrant and cassis flavours unfurl on the rich, juicy, mouth-coating palate. Herbs and spicy notes also make themselves known - a harmonious, deeply fruited wine that's seriously satisfying and polished.

5. Pewsey Vale Eden Valley Riesling 2020, Australia (£16, Ocado)

The rise of riesling Down Under is well storied, and it's certainly Eden Valley's hero grape. Wonderfully vibrant but with a gentle acidity and stony minerality, there's lots to love about this bright white. Generous flavours of lemon and lime are topped with hints of white flowers and dried herbs, and the purity of fruit and overall quality leaves a lasting impression.

6. Seachange Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc 2021, Marlborough, New Zealand (£16.99, Seachange Wine)

Concentrated, stylishly herbaceous and full of zest, this savvy blanc is packed with ripe passion fruit, tropical flavours, gooseberry and grassy notes. There's even a touch of blackcurrant leaf and green capsicum. Exotic with mouth-watering acidity, it finishes wonderfully fresh and long.