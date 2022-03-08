Everyone deserves a little taste of the high life and new celebrity-endorsed gift sets from Wine Delivered are sure to add sparkle to Mother’s Day

When there’s a knock on the door and a delivery man hands over a parcel this Mother’s Day, one can only hope it’s a gorgeous gift from Wine Delivered – a company that has taken the idea of direct wine and spirits delivery and given it a generous dose of sparkle and celebrity.

Wine Delivered has made an immediate impact in a busy market – it was named by Harper’s Bazaar in November 2020 as the number one wine delivery service in the UK – and there was an extraordinarily busy time during the many months of lockdown, when we couldn’t see our loved ones but wanted to send them a special treat.

Madeleine St Clair, managing director of Wine Delivered explains how it all began. “My husband, Paul and I started a business called Benchmark Drinks, working with Lord Botham in 2018.

“Benchmark really took off when we heard that Kylie Minogue was looking to create her own wine brand. We are Australian and that certainly helped us bond with Kylie. We have a fantastic and close working relationship and we share a commitment to maintain the high quality of the wines we produce.”

Kylie’s Rosé is the most successful Rosé in the UK and now, following on from that success, Benchmark launched Gary Barlow’s range at the end of last year, as well as launching Gordon Ramsay Wines.

“We also represent Graham Norton and Sarah Jessica Parker wines,” adds Madeleine. “We have the ideal platform and an experienced team behind these brands.”

Madeleine’s background is in fashion and retail and she quickly realised there was a gap in the market for fun but luxury gifts surrounding the celebrity brands.

She realised that there could be a direct connection with the people that were drinking the wines that they made. “So I started Wine Delivered at the end of the 2019 and haven’t looked back,” said Madeleine.

The entrepreneur also has four children, two girls and two boys, and says she enjoys the juggle between running a full-time business and looking after them.

“Now they are a bit older, they don’t need as much attention which has allowed me to focus more on the business. I’m lucky as I can work from home, or the office where I have a small team.

“I’m also lucky that I can be flexible with my hours so I can be there for my family when they need me. They have also supported me – my children can often be found in the warehouse helping me pack the hampers at busy times of the year like Christmas or Easter!”

Wine Delivered has so many ideal Mother’s Day gifts and for Madeleine it is always a special day.

“I try to make sure all my children are at home and that we have a special lunch together to celebrate. We will start the day with a glass of Kylie Minogue’s or Graham Norton Prosecco and a enjoy a glass of Gary Barlow Organic Wine with some smoked salmon and Gordon Ramsay’s Rosso Intenso with Roast Lamb or Beef.”

One if the most popular Mother’s Day gifts this year will be Kylie’s Prosecco Rosé and heart shaped biscuit gift pack.

“It is so pretty and says thank you so clearly,” says Madeleine. “If your mother is a Gary Barlow fan then we have his Jute Bag with bottles of his organic wines and chocolate truffles. Mother’s Day is the perfect day to treat yourself and relax while indulging in chocolates and wine!”



