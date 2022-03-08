INSIDE the castle grounds on a beautiful, crisp spring morning, it was not difficult to see the appeal as the organisers of next year’s inaugural combined cycling world championships announced Stirling as their chosen destination to host the time trial events.

To mark the occasion, former Olympic champion and three-time Tour de France stage winner Chris Boardman was back in town, 24 years after the Englishman had sped round the city’s streets to win the opening time trial of the first-ever Pru Tour.

A lot has changed since 1998 and Boardman – now working as an Active Travel Commissioner for England and a vocal advocate of the benefits of cycling for all – admits his recollections from that day are now somewhat hazy.

“I can’t remember last week!” he smiles. “Somebody showed me a video of it today. Sadly, when you’re a competitor, certainly for me, you are looking at a piece of road while tackling a technical and physical challenge.

“You are managing the doing of the thing, so you don’t get to see and appreciate some of the places you go. So it was lovely to walk around today and see this place, to be in town last night and see the places I didn’t see first time around.”

It will be a different story next August, however, he believes when the eyes of the cycling world turn to Scotland as the sport’s 13 different world championships are all held in the same country in the same fortnight for the first time ever. Few are going to forget this one.

“Cycling did actually have a multi-discipline World Championships back in the 1990s, because I was there,” he reveals. “But it was only road and track. This is a great concept, something entirely different. And, like no other sport, this is how you show off Scotland.

“You can’t turn around without seeing another castle or a magnificent vista of some kind. No other sport can go out and show it off like this one, so it’s a perfect marriage.

“Cycling has become incredibly popular in the UK, especially since we started winning stuff in earnest, consistently, from about the Beijing Olympics.

“With events like this, it almost doesn’t matter if you consider yourself as a cyclist or a cycling fan. Because you can come out, watch world-class sport and then get on your bike for a ride with the kids.”

Trudy Lindblade, CEO of the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships, felt Stirling would be the perfect destination, with the remaining hosts to be named in the coming months.

“We’ve got these stunning vistas and views in Stirling, the sun’s shining, and we can showcase this to the world and show Scotland not only as a suitable event host but also a desirable tourism location,” she says.

“We’ll look to bring the castle into it if we can, absolutely. We’re working with the council on designing the course route to meet the technical requirements of a time trial that also showcases the region and gets the community involved as well.

“We’ve already announced Glasgow and Dumfries and Galloway so to be able to add Stirling too is another cog in the chain for us in terms of how we’re going to deliver it all.”

Britain still lags some way behind the likes of Scandinavia and the Netherlands when it comes to making cycling a part of everyday life but Boardman is confident we are slowly getting there.

And he believes the first few months of the pandemic – when the world effectively stood still – showed what life could be like if everyone were to embrace two wheels, instead of four.

“Nobody could see it coming, the fact that we turned off global traffic,” he adds. “We effectively had a world-wide consultation on how we used our streets.

“It was a unique experience, albeit a terrible time. We shouldn’t lose that experience and the fact that people found something. Parents with bored kids, people needing head space or exercise, key workers being told not to take public transport, for lots of reasons, millions went out and rode their bikes.

“People in cities were hearing birdsong for the first time. We need to remind people of what that was like. If we let our streets get saturated again, what are we going to do?

“What are streets for? When I was a kid, I had shares in streets. I played in them, that was how I got around to see my mates, on my bike.

“If you want to deal with climate change, if you want to not give money to Putin for oil, there’s no crisis that can’t be helped by riding bikes.

“Saving money for the NHS, with inactivity linked to so many deaths – the benefits go on and on and on. We’ve just got to take the step and start changing.”