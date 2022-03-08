IT IS surely no coincidence that Mark Bennett’s return to Test rugby after a four-year absence has come just a few months after Mike Blair took over as Edinburgh’s head coach.

Injuries played their part in that long hiatus, which ended when the outside centre came off the bench against France a fortnight ago, but so too did the style of rugby employed by Blair’s predecessor Richard Cockerill. Functional and effective though it was at its best, Cockerill’s game plan left little room for the sort of artistry in which Bennett excels. Blair, on the other hand, positively encourages the expression of such attributes, and the 29-year-old is one of those who have thrived in the new environment.

We will find out when the Scotland team to play Italy is announced tomorrow whether Bennett will make his first start in six years, but at least he is now back in contention and doing his talents justice. “It’s been a good season for me,” he said earlier this week after a national squad training session. “We’ve played some exciting rugby at Edinburgh.

“I think that’s given me the opportunities to be me. I think that’s what you saw in the second half against France - I got the ball and I was just doing what I do. I absolutely loved it, and I’m hopeful to be involved again.”

Asked if those ‘opportunities to be me’ were conspicuous by their absence under Cockerill, Bennett continued: “I think they were more limited, and I had to adapt the way I played to suit - and I did that. It meant I didn’t get too many opportunities to do what I do best, but I gave it my all.

“The fire was always there, but that doesn’t mean I didn’t doubt myself. And there were plenty times I probably did think I was done internationally, but I stuck to my guns and here we are.”

Bennett is fast enough to play on the wing if needs must, but, more realistically, if he

is to get into Gregor Townsend’s starting 15 for the Six Nations game in Rome, he will almost certainly have to replace Chris Harris, a player who, after an unassuming start to his own international career has seen his reputation grow steadily to the extent that he is now regarded as one of the first names to be inked into the head coach’s team sheet. The primary reason for that rise to prominence by the Gloucester back is his defensive excellence - not only as an individual in the tackle, but as a pivotal organiser of the team.

By contrast, Bennett’s speed off the mark and his eye for the opening are the qualities that have set him apart. A decision to select him rather than Harris could therefore say a lot about Scotland’s game plan - although Bennett himself thinks it is not a simple question of attacker versus defender.

“I know I can defend well, but it’s not a super-strength of mine like it is for Chris,” he continued. “It’s a part of my game which is not the most natural. I’m much more of an attacking-minded player. I know that I can do things on the other side of the ball that perhaps he wouldn’t do, so for me it’s not a case of thinking that I have to be the best defender on the pitch. What I bring is elsewhere.

“But the one thing I will say is that I’ve never really worked with Chris up until now and he does defend bloody well. I’ve seen it at training and he is good. So for me it’s been brilliant to train alongside him and learn from him. It’s a good challenge.

“And the one thing I’ve picked up from him is that he’s never ever stressed. It might not look like that on the pitch but he’s always calm and under control, even when there are bombs going off round about him. I think that’s been something I’ve looked at and thought it would be good for me, because I can be quite jumpy when it gets that way and I like to try and solve things quickly, whereas he’s really, really calm and takes it all in his stride.”

Bennett has played twice against Italy so far, with the first occasion, in 2015, also being the last time Scotland lost the fixture. “What I remember from that day was my first international try,” he added. “An intercept.

“And I know we started strongly and I think Italy scored two tries in the last 10-15 minutes off the driving maul. They really put us to the sword there physically.

“Italy have a really talented squad, and I think it is a matter of time before they become a real force. We need to be ready for this one.”