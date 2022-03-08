DUHAN van der Merwe will miss Scotland’s remaining two Six Nations games, against Italy on Saturday and Ireland a week later, after receiving a three-week ban for the red card he was shown while playing for Worcester against London Irish last weekend. The third week can be suspended if he completes a World Rugby Coaching Intervention programme, in which case he will be able to make his return against Gloucester on 25 March.
The winger was sent off for reckless or dangerous play after a fend to the face on Kyle Rowe, a fellow-member of the Scotland squad, who could now be a beneficiary of Van der Merwe’s suspension.
Alternatively, national coach Gregor Townsend could name Blair Kinghorn on the wing - a position in which the Edinburgh stand-off has played before at Test level. The fact that Townsend has called up both Adam Hastings and Ross Thompson as back-up fly-halves suggests he is thinking of going down this route, with Finn Russell expected to start at 10 as usual.
An announcement by England Rugby last night explained the findings of the independent disciplinary panel that reviewed the case. Van der Merwe, it said, had “accepted that foul play had occurred but questioned whether the red-card threshold had been met. The panel upheld the red card and Van der Merwe received a three-week ban.
“Panel chair Jeremy Summers said: ‘The player had sufficient time and opportunity to have executed a lawful hand-off but failed to do so. The contact he then made to an opponent’s head was direct, at speed and involved a leading forearm, all of which are high danger pointing to a red card in the World Rugby Head Contact Process. No low danger or mitigating factors were present, and while some may feel it resulted in a hardsh outcome, the referee correctly applied the HCP’.”
