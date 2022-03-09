LINE of Duty fans will be able to watch an exclusive AC-12 reunion – available ONLY to our subscribers.
Martin Compston, Vicky McClure and Adrian Dunbar are reuniting with the writer of the show Jed Mercurio for a "one-off" reunion event in aid of Ardgowan Hospice, where Martin is a patron.
The trio, who have been nicking "bent coppers" on screen for a decade, will get together on March 19 in Port Glasgow Town Hall, close to Martin's home in Greenock.
All proceeds from the live event will help the local hospice continue its life-changing work in the community.
How can I watch the Line of Duty Reunion?
The exclusive video will only be available to our subscribers.
You can pay as little as £1 for your first month and that fee will go directly to Martin's favourite charity, Ardgowan Hospice.
To sign up, visit our subscribe page here and take advantage of our latest amazing offers.
Our exclusive recording of the event will be available to subscribers HERE from Thursday March 24.
For those who already subscribe, you will also receive exclusive access to the video.
Subscriptions can be cancelled at any time.
If you would like to make a further donation to Ardgowan Hospice, you can do so HERE.
