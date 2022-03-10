MARTIN Compston is bringing his AC-12 co-stars together in aid of a very special cause that is close to his heart.

Martin, known for his role as DS Steve Arnott in BBC smash hit drama Line of Duty, will reunite with Vicky McClure and Adrian Dunbar in Port Glasgow Town Hall for a "one off" Q&A on March 19 in aid of Ardgowan Hospice.

They will be joined by the show's creator Jed Mercurio.

To find out more about how you can watch the show please click HERE!

Martin has been patron of the Greenock-based hospice since losing his own uncle, Joe Hendry, who was cared for by its compassionate staff around a decade ago.

The Greenock actor, who shot to fame in hit 2002 film Sweet Sixteen, says the hospice was a tower of strength and support and this is the reason why he is so passionate about his role as its patron.

The big-hearted actor has previously said: "Being a patron of the hospice means a hell of a lot of me.

“My uncle Joe Hendry, who was full of life and a well-known character, was cared for by the hospice in his final days.

“I was younger at the time, but I can vividly remember that the care they gave him was first class as they made him as comfortable as possible.”

Since becoming patron, the Line of Duty star has been on a mission to raise as much as possible to help the charity care for other families in his local area experiencing what his family did.

In 2020, Martin purchased the first leaf on the Ardgowan "memory tree" – a special memorial for families to pay tribute to their loved ones.

Martin has raised thousands of pounds for the place of care over the past decade by bringing in big names, such as British music star Example and Scottish comedian Frankie Boyle.

He is now hoping to raise thousands by reuniting with his co-stars for a one-off show which we can give you access to.

How can I watch the Line of Duty Reunion?





The exclusive video will only be available to our subscribers.

You can pay as little as £1 for your first month and that fee will go directly to Martin's favourite charity, Ardgowan Hospice.

To sign up, visit our subscribe page here and take advantage of our latest amazing offers.

Our exclusive recording of the event will be available to subscribers HERE from Thursday March 24.

For those who already subscribe, you will also receive exclusive access to the video.

Subscriptions can be cancelled at any time.

If you would like to make a further donation to Ardgowan Hospice, you can do so HERE.