A man has died and two others have been left injured after climbers got into difficulty on Ben Nevis.

Two coastguard helicopters and a mountain rescue crew were called to the scene in the Scottish Highlands shortly after 2pm on Tuesday.

Police have confirmed that a 28-year-old man has died and two others, aged 29 and 37, were taken to hospital for their injuries.

The Press & Journal has reported that the man who died fell nearly 1000ft from Scotland's highest mountain with an Army group also involved in the rescues.

A total of 17 people were rescued from the mountain.

There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and police have said that a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2.15pm on Tuesday, 8 March, police were made aware of concerns for a number of people in difficulty on Ben Nevis.

“Emergency services and mountain rescue colleagues attended to assist 17 people off the mountain.

"We can confirm that a 28-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, whilst a further two men, aged 29 and 27, were treated for minor injuries in hospital.

“There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and a full report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

A spokesperson for the Maritime and Coastguard Agency said: "At approx. 2.30pm today and at the request of Police Scotland, HM Coastguard sent the search and rescue helicopter from Inverness to assist Police Scotland following a report of an incident involving a casualty requiring medical attention at Ben Nevis, Scotland.

"While on scene, the Inverness helicopter requested further support, leading to the coastguard helicopter from Prestwick also being sent to assist along with Mountain Rescue Teams who are helping in this ongoing multi-agency response."

Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team said described conditions on Ben Nevis at the beginning of the week as 'alpine'.