AT Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday MPs from across the political spectrum could be seen wearing blue and yellow badges.

From Boris Johnson to Labour leader Keir Starmer, the SNP and the Speaker of the House of Commons, nearly everyone in the chamber wore a pin or ribbon.

But why are the MPs wearing the badges? And why are they yellow and blue?

The colours of the ribbons and badges are yellow and blue, the same colours as the Ukrainian national flag.

SNP MP Ian Blackford wore a blue and yellow ribbon during PMQs

Politicians across the UK have been keen to show their support for Ukraine as it battles the Russian invasion.

Just last week, the Scottish Government HQ raised the Saltire alongside the Ukraine flag.

All in a show of symbolic support to Ukraine and its people as it battles war with Russia.