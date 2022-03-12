What's the story?

Bridge of Lies.

The ill-fated Northern Ireland crossing?

Thankfully not in this instance. I'm talking about a new daily teatime quiz show on BBC One, presented by Ross Kemp.

The former EastEnders star-turned-documentary maker?

That's him. House of Lies, made in Glasgow by STV Studios, tasks contestants with separating truths and lies based on general knowledge categories.

Ross Kemp presents BBC quiz Bridge of Lies. Picture: STV Studios

Isn't Ross Kemp scared of Glasgow?

It briefly seemed that way. After shooting an episode of Ross Kemp: Extreme World in 2012, he caused a furore by reportedly claiming Glasgow was the toughest of all the places he visited for the Sky series. He returned in 2017 to film another documentary, Ross Kemp Behind Bars: Inside Barlinnie.

What is the premise of the quiz show?

Players must attempt to step on stones that pertain to truths and avoid the lies – or risk being eliminated from the game. Once they've conquered "the Bridge" solo, contestants then team up for the chance to win a cash prize.

Anything else?

According to Kemp: "The Bridge can be kind, but it's a formidable beast. The game relies on knowledge, strategy, and a little bit of luck. It's loads of fun, but there's also a lot of jeopardy involved."

When can I watch?

Bridge of Lies begins on BBC One, Monday, at 4.30pm.