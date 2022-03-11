JOE Corre has defended his heavily criticised burning of punk memorabilia describing it as an attempt to shock people out of their comfort zone.
In 2016 Corre burnt a chest full of punk memorabilia worth, he claimed, £5 million That event is now the subject of a new film, Wake Up Punk, which receives its world premiere at the Glasgow Film Festival tomorrow night.
In an interview with The Herald Magazine, Corre, the son of Vivienne Westwood and Malcolm McLaren, said punk has become a meaningless word which is now used to sell everything from hamburgers to car insurance.
“Punk actually became a pose and it’s a pose today. It’s now a pose that belongs to Louis Vuitton, car insurance, BrewDog, McDonald’s and credit cards,” he said.
Corre’s torching of memorabilia was seen by many as cultural vandalism at the time. But he hopes the film will explain his actions.
“The point was to upset people and shock them out of their comfort zone and to ask themselves what they really value and why. And so, the point of burning it was to shock all these old punks out of their comfort zone, which is what it had become.”
In a wide-ranging interview, Corre also talked about his relationship with his parents, his lingerie firm Agent Provocateur and his work as a political activist combatting fracking.
Read the full interview in The Herald Magazine tomorrow
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.