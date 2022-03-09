JOSH TAYLOR is keen for a rematch with Jack Catterall - but insists it would have to be at a catchweight.

The undisputed super lightweight champion has made it clear that he is stepping up to welterweight in the wake of his controversial split points victory over the Englishman on February 26,

Most pundits and observers were stunned that Taylor was handed the win after Catterall appeared to be in control for most of the 12-round bout at the Ovo Hydro in Glasgow.

The British Boxing Board of Control have even launched an investigation into the fight.

However, with Taylor struggling to make the 140lbs weight at super lightweight, Taylor has no interest in defending all his belts against Catterall again.

Edinburgh-born fighter Taylor, who was named fighter Fighter of the Year for 2021 by the BBBofC at an awards ceremony earlier this week, said: “Fair play to Jack, he had great tactics and a great game plan, he came in and executed it will but I still think I did just enough to win the fight.

“We’ll see what happens down the line – we can have a fight again with Jack, why not. I’m certainly open to it, so we’ll see what happens.

“Most likely at a catchweight. I can’t make the weight anymore safely, I don’t think. So we’ll see how it goes, but I’m keen for a rematch.”