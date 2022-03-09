MAGNUS BRADBURY has insisted he will play with his usual commitment for Edinburgh during the rest of the season after the team announced he is leaving in the summer to join Bristol Bears. The 26-year-old has been with the capital club for all of his professional career to date, and has made over 100 appearances as well as being captain at one stage.

“Although I am excited to be joining Bristol Bears, I can’t stress enough how much I’ll miss this club,” the back-row forward said on the Edinburgh website. “I’ve been at Edinburgh for eight years and absolutely love playing here.

“Thanks to the fans, coaches and especially the boys for making it so special. We still have a massive season ahead of us and I’ll be putting 100 per cent into everything to create some more special memories. Pulling on the Edinburgh jersey has always meant everything to me and I’ll be doing my utmost to make sure I leave on a positive note.”

Edinburgh had been aware for some time that Bradbury was likely to move on at the end of the season, and although recruiting a replacement remains an option, the back row is one of their strengths as a squad. “It’s obviously a shame that Magnus is moving on from Edinburgh, but it’s a fantastic opportunity for him at Bristol,” head coach Mike Blair said. “Back row is a position where we have particular strength and depth, so although we are disappointed that Magnus will be leaving us, this will create more opportunities for younger players coming through.

“Magnus has been playing brilliantly this season and those performances have meant he’s put himself right back into international contention. He’s been a special player and brilliant club man for the past eight years and will have a huge part to play as we push for the best possible finish in both the URC and European Challenge Cup.”