MARK MCGHEE will miss tonight's clash between Dundee and St Mirren after returning a positive Covid test.
The Dens Park boss returned a positive result after routine testing at the cclub today.
It means he will watch the match from home instead of being in the stands for the Scottish Premiership fixture.
A club statement read: "Dundee Football Club can confirm that our scheduled matchday Covid-19 testing has returned a positive result for manager Mark McGhee.
"All other members of the coaching staff and players who tested today returned negative results.
"The club is cooperating fully with the appropriate authorities."
McGhee added: “It’s disappointing that I will not be at tonight’s match but I have full faith in the coaching staff and players.
“I’ll watch the match from the house and will have the same contact with the bench that I have had from the stand in recent weeks.”
“Thankfully, I’m fully vaccinated and feeling OK.”
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.