SCOTLAND have struggled to find their best form consistently this season, but there have been undeniable positives both in the autumn and during the current Six Nations campaign. One of the biggest positives - literally, metaphorically, any way you like in fact - has been Pierre Schoeman.

The South African-born loosehead prop showed every sign of being a quality Test player in the making long before he eventually won his first cap for his adoptive country against Tonga five months ago. He has since quickly justified that promise in the handful of outings he has had to date. The 27-year-old Edinburgh forward’s tally so far is seven, he is sure to win an eighth against Italy on Saturday, and he has the physical and mental attributes to win many more.

However, ask Schoeman himself why he has made such a significant impact on the national side, and, rather than assessing his own abundant qualities, he will insist that a lot of the credit has to go to assistant coach Pieter de Villiers. “We as props have massive respect for Pieter - he’s made such a big difference and impact on the props individually,” he said. “He has a big voice in world rugby as well, playing for France all those years, and he was one of the best tightheads ever technically and physically.

“I think scrum-wise, if a guy like that shares his wisdom with younger tightheads, looseheads, hookers, that can help you achieve success much sooner, I would say. The professionalism of the scrums we do now is amazing. It’s just massive.

“I’ve learned so much. I’ve just been part of this since the autumn and I’ve learned so much. He’s helped me personally so much - if you create this good habit it will take you far.”

The importance of De Villiers as a coach and Schoeman as a scrummager were both on show at Murrayfield against France, where the home team by and large held their own in the set piece even though in open play they were run ragged. The six-try, 36-17 defeat was Scotland’s second in a row following their loss to Wales a fortnight earlier, and ended the team’s hopes of winning a first Championship this century.

Nonetheless, Schoeman believes he has become part of a very special team, and is confident that they can reacquire the winning habit in Rome on Saturday as long as they remain patient and stick to the game plan. “All the legends in the team - the guys who have a lot of caps, who are the leaders in the team and have that experience - they say the same as the fans: that this is the Scotland team with the most depth and talent they've ever seen before.

“But it's a funny thing, because it can all depend on the bounce of the ball on the day. It's all about the mindset on the day, and that has to be spot-on against Italy.

“We’ve spoken about how perhaps against France we as a team chased the game too early on,” he continued. “If you just stick to your territory battle and the things that you’ve trained and worked for with the coaches and the leaders in the team, that will get you through. And the tries and the points and the conversion will come.

“It’s going to be a fast and hard start. We just need to focus on us as a team and not focus too much on the opposition - I think that’s a key area where we are learning and growing as a team. Stick to that for the whole 80 minutes and eventually that will convert into tries.”

Irrepressible optimism is a key factor in Schoeman’s make-up, and one that he uses to influence his team-mates. But while he is aware that he has a lot going for him as a player, he insisted that there were aspects of the sport at this level which he is still coming to terms with.

“There are stages in the game where you get different leaders. Leaders maybe lead with communication and that can be speaking but also listening. Then you get guys that bring a bit of energy around the defence. You won’t necessarily stand up in a meeting and say ‘Hey, do this, do that,’ because that’s the more experienced guys in the team.

“I would say myself, I like in training but also on game day to boss around the guy next to you, getting an uplift with positivity, with energy, let’s win the moment. So I pride myself on those areas

“But there are always work-ons, and that’s what you learn in Test rugby. Switch off for one second and it might be a penalty. Switch off for another second and you lose the ball. So it’s the key moments that you have to be better on, and I’m loving that challenge.”