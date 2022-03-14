NEWS reports that Russia has developed mobile crematoriums to dispose of their dead soldiers’ bodies in the field, and perhaps disguise the number of casualties, prompted this bleak reflection.

LESLEY DUNCAN

THE MOBILE CREMATORIUM

There you go, lads, off you go

A flash of heat, then nought to show

Of ravished flesh but piles of dust

To send home to your grieving mothers –

If the great leader even bothers.

The beautiful young men on either side

Should dream of girls and fun and laughter,

And kids to follow them thereafter.

Instead, these brothers of a shared humanity

Die cruelly for one man’s monstrous vanity.

Can someone stop the

puppet-master

Before the ultimate disaster

So aptly labelled MAD?

THE POWER OF THE INDIVIDUAL,

PARTICULARLY WHEN HE’S A DICTATOR

Inside a single cranium

That could hold a geranium

If it were a pot

Could be determined the lot

Of all humankind

It’s enough to blow the mind