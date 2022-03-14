NEWS reports that Russia has developed mobile crematoriums to dispose of their dead soldiers’ bodies in the field, and perhaps disguise the number of casualties, prompted this bleak reflection.
LESLEY DUNCAN
THE MOBILE CREMATORIUM
There you go, lads, off you go
A flash of heat, then nought to show
Of ravished flesh but piles of dust
To send home to your grieving mothers –
If the great leader even bothers.
The beautiful young men on either side
Should dream of girls and fun and laughter,
And kids to follow them thereafter.
Instead, these brothers of a shared humanity
Die cruelly for one man’s monstrous vanity.
Can someone stop the
puppet-master
Before the ultimate disaster
So aptly labelled MAD?
THE POWER OF THE INDIVIDUAL,
PARTICULARLY WHEN HE’S A DICTATOR
Inside a single cranium
That could hold a geranium
If it were a pot
Could be determined the lot
Of all humankind
It’s enough to blow the mind
