Warnings have been issued by police and mountain rescue teams after six people have died on Scotland’s mountains in the last fortnight.

Mountain rescue teams have seen a spike in emergency call outs recently as walkers have gotten into difficulty in wintery conditions.

In the last two weeks, six people have lost their lives, and dozens more have sustained injuries, it has been reported.

On Tuesday, a 28-year-old man lost his life after a horror fall of almost 1000ft while descending Ben Nevis, and 23 others were rescued after they got into difficulty.

Members of an Army group who were on the mountain at the time provided support, however two soldiers, aged 29 and 37, were both injured and required hospital treatment.

On February 27, a 61-year-old man died on Ben More, Crianlarich, just two days before a 54-year-old man lost his life on An Teallach in Dondonnell on March 1.

The following week on March 7, a 62-year-old man also died while climbing Creag Meagaidh, Cairngorm.

Neil Gillingham is still missing

Searches have been ongoing for missing Neil Gillingham, 53, who was last seen near the summit of Stob Coire Nam Beith, south of Glencoe, on Sunday, but were stood down yesterday due to adverse weather conditions.

Police have said the search will resume once it is safe for rescue teams to do so.

On Tuesday a family member confirmed that Mr Gillingham’s spaniel Cooper had been traced but there was still no sign of him.

Police have issued a stark warning to hillwalkers about the conditions they could face on the mountains.

Inspector Matt Smith, Police Scotland Mountain Rescue coordinator said: “The onset of spring has brought some more settled weather patterns and a welcome increase in daylight hours.

We would urge those seeking to venture into the outdoors to take extra care. Challenging winter conditions still prevail in the hills with large areas totally covered in snow and ice.

“Often these areas are completely unavoidable and snow may be rock hard with a high likelihood of a fall unless crampons and an ice axe are carried and most importantly, the group has a knowledge in how and when to use them.

“A slip in these situations may have very serious or fatal consequences.

“As with all outdoor activities, planning is key and a number of key partners produce resources and guidance to help keep you safe including the current #thinkWINTER campaign backed by Scottish Mountain Rescue and Mountaineering Scotland.

“It is vitally important to understand the risks of your activity, the experience of your group, the prevailing weather conditions during, and at your intended destination and that suitable equipment is carried to allow you to navigate safely over steep or icy terrain. Make a plan, don’t be afraid to adapt and make sure you think about what to do if things go wrong. The photo you’ve seen on social media is not always a true reflection of what you may find when you get there.

“The volunteer mountain rescue teams across Scotland are an amazing network of dedicated and highly skilled people who will do everything they can to assist you if you find yourself in difficulty but responsibility for staying safe on the mountains rest with us all and involves good planning, sound decision making and the ability to carry and use the correct equipment. By all mean enjoy Scotland’s spectacular scenery but do so safely.”

Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team confirmed it had received 12 callouts since Saturday morning with three of them resulting in fatalities.

The crew also announced it had dealt with 26 casualties over the past five days.

A spokesperson from the Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team said: “The past five days have been especially busy for the team.

“Since Saturday we’ve had 12 callouts and recovered 26 casualties.

“Unfortunately, three of these shouts resulted in fatalities and we’d like to extend our heartfelt condolence to the friends and family of those involved at this difficult time.

“It would be remiss if we didn’t stress just how important it is to be adequately prepared for winter in the hills.

“Having the ability to competently navigate with map and compass as well as having and being able to use crampons and axe are vital skills to have if you’re venturing into the hills.

“Once again, to members of the public on the hill, team members, neighbouring teams who assisted, helicopter crews, those who fed and watered us and those who continue to generously donate – thank you.”