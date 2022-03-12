Mums Great Comfort Food, Edinburgh

Mums Great Comfort Food, located in Edinburgh's Old Town, specialises in traditional British dishes and retro favourites. The team believes that gourmet food should be accessible to all, the décor is simple and the prices are reasonable. As the name suggests, the menu features thoughtfully prepared comfort classics such as sausage and mash, pies and stews, fish and chips, and macaroni cheese. Breakfast is served until noon, and MUMS gourmet burgers are made with premium chicken, venison, and even Wagyu beef. p.s. leave room for the treacle and date pudding or their classic Banana Split!

The Citizen, Glasgow

Scottish produce with an earthy Glasgow influence - great food worthy of the Citizens of the city. The St Vincent Place premises are themed around the glory days of the newspaper and aim to celebrate Glasgow, past, present and future and offer several menus packed with dishes that range from traditional comfort food to contemporary bar classics. Their dedicated Pie menu includes a Steak Pie - Scottish beef slow-cooked in red wine and port with Cumberland sausage, topped with butter puff pastry and served with mash or rustic chips and a Chicken Pie - Chicken, woodland mushroom and leeks in rich Arran mustard cream, topped with butter puff pastry and served with mash or rustic chips - yummy! IG: @citizenglasgow

The Scran & Scallie, Edinburgh

Edinburgh's leading gastro-pub, The Scran & Scallie, has truly established itself as a genuine neighbourhood pub with good food at its heart. Located in trendy Stockbridge with extensive menus that follow a ‘Nature to Plate’ philosophy and focus on the classical and the local. I went there recently and have to say their Steak Pie is probably one of the best I've ever had!

The Beer Cafe, Glasgow

The Beer Café, located in Merchant Square, has it all. The Beer Café offers a diverse selection of beers from around the world, as well as a large selection of homemade pies, including a Traditional Steak Pie with all the trimmings for only £6.50.

Brownings the Bakers, Kilmarnock and beyond...

Brownings the Bakers, which has locations throughout the county, won the coveted World Championship Scotch Pie trophy for 2022 after defeating 400 other pies. The 'Killie' pie makers are famous for making the best Scotch Pie in the world and the good news is, you can order them direct to your door from their website!

