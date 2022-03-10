The scientists behind a 'life-saving and critical' Covid study that tracks cases have said they are "really disappointed" by a UK Government decision to axe funding.

Professor Tim Spector said he had been advised that funding for the ZOE Covid Study will end in less than a month after being told "only a few weeks" ago that continued support was extremely likely.

He said he hoped the government would "see sense" and change its mind.

More than 4.7 million people have contributed to the study using an app with 850,000 daily contributions providing data on positive test results, symptoms and vaccine side-effecs.

It provided evidence that the Delta variant was causing different symptoms to the original strain of Covid and led to Prof Spector lobbying the government to change official guidance. In particular, coughing and loss of the sense of taste and smell were found to be less common.

The study, which employs 15 staff and was set up as a spin-off company by King's College London, has also led to more than 40 peer reviewed scientific papers which have helped shape government policy in managing the virus.

Prof Spector said the tracker had huge potential to contribute to vital research on other illnesses such as cancer, heart disease and dementia and said this was the direction they hoped to take.

He said: "We strongly believe this is a bad mistake and it's going to be the tool that protects the public from the next pandemic and saves the NHS millions as we try to prevent major diseases."

He said the three co-owners of the study have agreed to step in and finance it until a more permanent solution is found.

An email to ZOE contributors said: "We are all really disappointed. Together we have saved lives, made critical scientific discoveries and proven that community scientists at home can achieve more than anyone thought possible.

"We believe that what we have built together can change healthcare permanently.

"Not just fighting Covid and the pandemics of the future, but fighting the diseases we've accepted as inevitable: Cancer, Heart Disease, Dementia and scores of others.

"With your help and support we’ve developed a novel population health app that saves lives and the impact on common major diseases could be huge."

It comes amid a warning that waning immunity among elderly Scots may be driving a fresh surge in Covid hospital admissions.

The number of people in hospital with the virus has climbed by 74 per cent, from 868 in mid-February to 1,509 now.

At the peak of Omicron wave in January, the figure was 1,571.

It comes with less than two weeks to go until Scotland is set to end the legal requirement for facemasks in shops, hospitality and public transport from March 21, and amid uncertainty over the provision of free Covid tests from April onwards.

The Government agreed to fund the ZOE study six months after it was launched and continued to support it for 18 months.

It was initially launched to look at gut health amid growing evidence of the role it plays in immunity and illness.

Contributors were being encouraged to write to the UKHSA to advocate for continued funding.

The Herald has contacted the UKHSA for comment.