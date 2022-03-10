A Scottish expat who has lived in Ukraine for 30 years has told of his journey out of war-stricken Kyiv to Krakow, and is now helping others cross the Polish border.

Businessman Stewart McKenzie, who is originally from Edinburgh, made the decision to flee Ukraine’s capital at the beginning of the conflict with Russia to keep his wife and children safe.

Mr McKenzie, who has been a president of the community charity Kyiv Lions Club and has worked with Edinburgh-based charity Dnipro Kids, which support orphanages in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro, said was ready to help them attempt to evacuate almost 80 children to safety.

Dnipro Kids said efforts to get the children across the border to Poland had been hampered by a shortage of buses and the challenge of packing them o to overcrowded trains, but on Thursday, it confirmed it had so far managed to move 30 children by train to the Ukrainian city of Lviv.

Speaking on BBC to Victoria Derbyshire, Mr McKenzie said: "They have more than 70 orphans stuck just now and they are trying to get them across the border.

"As soon as these children get over, we have got accommodation and buses and food to look after them."

After he managed to cross the border to Poland, Mr Kenzie, his wife, and two children aged 12 and 14 spent their first six days in a hotel but are now renting a house in Krakow.

Now, he is trying to help as many as he can cross the border.

He added: "A lot of my female staff are coming over with their children now and they are having to leave their husbands behind.

"It is heartbreaking to see them on the phone at night with the children and kissing each other goodnight.

"Not knowing if they will see their husband or father next week, next month or never. It's just so sad to see."

He said that he hopes to return to Ukraine, where he has lived for 30 years, but is not sure what they will return to and is having to consider short term plans.

He added that trying to get a visa to bring his wife, their children and her mother to the UK is not one of them.

“I'm not trying for a visa just now,” Mr McKenzie told the BBC, “I know there are problems with it so I am not going to take my housebound mother-in-law to Calais and back and forward to places just now. "

While his plans are uncertain for now, he said his priority was to get as many people as possible across the border as he could.