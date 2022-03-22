Rich and creamy this easy beef stroganoff dish has a great depth of flavour. It’s easy to prepare and cook from scratch making it an ideal midweek meal, yet is special enough to serve to guests for a dinner party.

Ingredients:

Serves 2

1 tbsp. Vegetable oil

1 x Onion - sliced

1 x clove of garlic – crushed

250g Button mushrooms - sliced

400-500g fillet steak – cut into strips

2 x tbsp. crème fraîche

1 tsp Dijon OR French mustard

Pinch of Paprika

100ml beef stock

Parsley – chopped

Salt

Method

In a large frying pan heat the oil on a medium heat. Add the onion and garlic and cook until soft. Next add the mushrooms and continue cooking for around 5 minutes. Season the beef fillet with salt and add this to the pan. Turn up the heat slightly and cook quickly. Add the paprika and mustard followed by the beef stock. Cook until the beef stock is almost half reduced then add the crème fraiche. Mix in and add the parsley to finish.

I have served my beef stroganoff with pappardelle pasta but it can be served with any kind of pasta you choose or rice.

