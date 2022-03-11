MORNING commuters face widespread disruption to the Glasgow Subway schedule this morning.
Initially, the Outer circle service was reported to have been suspended at around 7:00 am due to a power failure.
As of around 7:30 am it was confirmed that both the Inner and Outer circle services have now been suspended as workers race to resolve the issue.
Apologies all, both Inner and Outer Circles suspended due to power failure. A shuttle service is running on the Inner from Shields Road to St Enoch. Apologies for the inconvenience. Will update when services resume. pic.twitter.com/ZIqbBC2aEu— GLASubwayTravel (@GLASubwayTravel) March 11, 2022
A shuttle bus service has been put in place while commuters are being advised to check the GLASubwayTravel Twitter for updates.
UPDATE: A shuttle bus service is now running on the Outer Circle from Buchanan St to Ibrox. The shuttle service on the Inner Circle is now running from Shields Rd to Buchanan St. Update issued at 7:53 AM.
A spokesperson for the company said: "Apologies all, both Inner and Outer Circles suspended due to power failure.
"A shuttle service is running on the Inner from Shields Road to St Enoch. Apologies for the inconvenience.
"Will update when services resume."
