HAVING achieved one of his two boxing dreams goals already this year, Dean Sutherland will this evening look to take another step closer to reaching the other.

The Aberdonian has given up his day job as an electrician to commit full-time to boxing with a view to one day becoming British and/or Commonwealth welterweight champion.

The undefeated Kynoch Boxing fighter will look to make it a lucky 13th victory in succession when he steps into the ring at the Beach Ballroom to take on fellow Scot Corey McCulloch in what should be a captivating contest.

Not having to fit in training and recovery around his working hours has made a significant difference in his preparation for this fight and the 23 year-old believes a raucous, hometown audience – as well as those watching at home on Fightzone - will see a fighter ready to take his career to the next level.

“Since the start of 2022 I’ve been a full-time athlete and it’s been fantastic,” he says. “It’s made a huge difference, not just with my training but also with my recovery and the mental side of things too. It’s great just not being rushed off my feet 24/7.

“The biggest thing is actually having the time to properly rest, maybe go and get a sports massage, or a bath or just take the time after a session to have a proper stretch off. And that’s all made a massive difference.

“I’m loving the whole new lifestyle and it’s got me in the best shape possible for this fight. It’s also given me a better balance and given me a social life back too!

“They say a happy fighter is a dangerous fighter and I think we’re going to see that on the night.”

Sutherland has collected belts in his two previous fights, lifting the WBC youth title in the outdoor show at Hamilton last summer before stopping Michele Esposito at the Ballroom in November to win his WBC international silver strap.

“The last fight went well although I maybe made it a harder night’s work than it really needed to be,” he admits. “There were some mistakes in there, backing up too much and sitting on the ropes. I got into a bit of a fire-fight, maybe it was the crowd or I just wasn’t switching on from the start.

“I knew I had the power to hurt him and the bell saved him in the third and fifth rounds. But I kept chipping away and the referee did the right thing by stepping in to stop it.”

Signing a contract with boxing streaming channel Fightzone has given the southpaw a bit more structure to his career trajectory. Sutherland already expects to be back out again in June and believes fighting regularly will strengthen his chances of moving quicker into title contention.

“I loved fighting at the Ballroom the last time,” he adds. “It was the first time Fightzone had been there and they were comparing it to the famous York Hall in London.

“They couldn’t wait to come back up here and I think my next three fights will all be at the same venue. That’s great for me and also for my fans knowing they’re not going to have to travel to watch me in action.

“Being able to bring big boxing nights back to Aberdeen has been fantastic. With the backing of Fightzone, my manager Sam Kynoch, my trainers plus my nutritionist I feel that everything is going in the right direction. I’ve got a good team behind me now.

“I’ve got a quick turn around for my next fight which is pencilled in for June 25. It’s good now I’m full-time not to have to wait too long between contests.

“I want to keep pushing to get closer to an opportunity for the British and Commonwealth titles before the end of the year, or maybe step up and go for a WBC European title.

“I’m quite big for the weight so we’ve got the option of moving up to super-welterweight at some point as well.”

The other item on Sutherland’s boxing list is to fight one day at Pittodrie. His beloved Aberdeen aren’t enjoying the best of seasons and the man known as Deadly joked he’d love to go in and sort them out.

“I think I’m the only hope the city’s got of winning anything for a while!” he laughs. “There are maybe a few characters in the Dons dressing room who need straightening out. I had hoped Scotty Brown was going to do that but maybe I’ll go in and have a word!

“I’m hoping to make it along to a few more games now I’m boxing full-time. Hopefully I can also speak to the folk at Pittodrie to arrange for me to fight there one day as that would be class.”