A health board has warned that emergency patients may face 10-hour waits to be admitted due to a tripling of Covid cases.

NHS Lanarkshire said it was "once again" urging the public to consider alternatives to A&E and to expect long waits after its three main hospitals reached capacity.

A total of 194 patients are being treated in hospital, a sharp rise from 66 in the middle of last month and "show no sign of levelling off" which has resulted in some wards being closed to help prevent the spread of Covid.

The health board said the pressure was compounded by onging and significant staffing challenges.

It comes as new data shows Scotland's Covid infection levels are at their highest since estimates began.

According to new figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), the country has seen levels rise for six weeks in a row.

One in 18 people in private households in Scotland are estimated to have had the virus in the week to March 5, or 299,900.

Sharing news of the hospital figures on Twitter, Nicola Sturgeon warned that Covid has not "gone away", urging people to keep wearing face coverings.

Russell Coulthard, deputy director of acute services for NHS Lanarkshire, said: "Our three acute sites are full. In fact, we have been working beyond maximum capacity within our hospitals over the past few weeks with capacity regularly over 100 per cent.

“Unfortunately many patients in our emergency department will be waiting over ten hours to be admitted due to the current overwhelming demand which is well in excess of our target of four hours.

“Covid-19 numbers are on the rise with 194 Covid patients across the three acute sites today (Friday). To put that in perspective, numbers had fallen to 66 in the middle of last month but have been increasing ever since and show no sign of levelling off or decreasing.

“We also have wards closed across our sites due to Covid which again reduces beds available to patients and creates further additional pressures while we are trying to recover services and treat patients who need our care.

“These combined pressures mean that we have had to take some difficult decisions. These include reintroducing essential visiting across our three acute hospitals earlier this week.

Dr Calvin Lightbody, A&E consultant at University Hospital Hairmyres,added: “If you have an emergency condition such as chest pain, breathing difficulties, severe pain or major bleeding then you should come to A&E as usual and we are very much open for business.

“If you think you need to attend A&E but it’s not a critical emergency, or you think you need to visit a minor injuries unit, call NHS 24 on 111 day or night, where you will be directed to the right NHS service.

“Finally, if you do come to A&E, you may face a wait of several hours to be seen. Can I ask you to please be kind and considerate to our staff. We are working extremely hard in very difficult circumstances to do the very best we can for our patients.”