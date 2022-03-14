ON February 10, at Holyrood, Douglas Ross, Scottish Conservative leader, attacked the Scottish Government’s plan to nationalise our railway service in Scotland. Confronting the First Minister, he demanded to know “the point” of doing so.

Last week the Rail Accident Investigating Branch published its initial fact-finding report into the Stonehaven derailment in 2020 (“Rail report blames failings by bosses for deadly crash”, The Herald, March 10). Three out of the nine people on board were killed.

The report named the private company Carillion. In 2011, Carillion had failed to install a vital drain at the crash site correctly. Had Carillion followed the design, the report states, the drain would have been “highly likely to have safely accommodated the flow of surface water” .

The RAIB also named Network Rail, the UK Government’s arms-length company responsible for the safety of rail tracks throughout the UK. The report stated that Network Rail had not made itself aware of Carillion’s failure to construct the vital drain. Network Rail had not taken action even when a local landowner reported flooding.

Carillion no longer exists. Its scandalous bankruptcy in 2018 cost tax-payers more than £180 million and destroyed many client companies throughout the UK. Taxpayers also paid £2.6 billion to cover employee pensions which had been betrayed by the company. Jon Trickett, Labour MP for Hemsworth, addressed the House of Commons about the whole sordid mess, including the scandalous role of the London Government.

The RAIB report was fact-finding only. When it comes to a public inquiry, and accountability, Carillion will be hard to pin down.

Douglas Ross and his Conservative colleagues in Holyrood should therefore find the answer to his question starkly and painfully clear. Accountability for our Scottish railway – tracks and all – should be with Holyrood. As someone who is quick to blame our current Government at every opportunity, he should have no problem at all with nationalisation of our railways in Scotland, as soon as possible.

Frances McKie, Evanton.

HIGH-SPEED TRAINS SHOULD BE KEPT

YOU report that “ministers are to begin removing Scotland’s older high-speed trains” (“'Museum piece’ rolling stock to be removed after train crash tragedy”, The Herald, March 11), but this is not what the minister said in Parliament, nor what the Rail Accident Investigation Branch has recommended. The safety performance of the trains is to be reviewed, but that does not mean they will be withdrawn from service. Some design modifications may be made, but the money that would be spent on premature replacement of these trains could be better used in other ways to improve railway safety.

Trains have a much longer working life than road vehicles. Thirty to 40 years is normal. London Underground is operating some trains that are approaching 50 years old, with no immediate prospect of replacement. The high-speed trains working in Scotland have been comprehensively refurbished recently, but fall short of the safety standards in newer trains by giving less protection to passengers in the event of a violent collision. Such events are exceptionally rare, given the extensive safety arrangements on our railways, so the level of additional risk to an individual passenger or member of staff is very small indeed.

Earthworks failures have become much more frequent, as a result of climate change. If the most modern train hits a landslide and gets projected down a hillside it is likely that passengers will be seriously injured and possibly killed. The management and maintenance of earthworks is a much higher priority for safety expenditure, as is the elimination of level crossings.

Those calling for early withdrawal of the high-speed trains on safety grounds should bear in mind the implications of applying the same standards to road traffic. In 2019 an average of three people died in accidents on Scotland’s roads every week.

Gregory Beecroft, Skelmorlie.

HOW MUCH SHOULD WE BAN?

I GET it, I understand that society has to have rules governing how our personal choices impact on others, but where does it end? Max Cruickshank (Letters, March 10) rightly points out that tobacco and alcohol cause more problems in Scotland than do illegal drugs and there is a wave of obesity-related problems just about to wash over the country; what do we do? Do we ban everything that can possibly be harmful? Are we to live in an Orwellian dystopia where everyone is forced to eat and drink the same government-recommended nourishment, take the same exercise, to be safety-obsessed clones?

Everyone knows that smoking is bad, that too much alcohol is bad for you, but as recent events on Scotland’s hills have shown, so can too much fresh air or simply driving to work. Is it more righteous that the NHS replaces a hip on someone who has overdone exercise rather than putting a gastric band on a fatty like me? We’ve all contributed financially to the service.

We are bombarded with advice on what is good for us and what we should do: drive less; well, how about making public transport free? Eat better food to avoid obesity; well, make it easier to find a cheap grocer in a council estate rather than a chippie and a bookie. It’s okay to encourage sparkly Prosecco parties in the West End, they even have them in Downing Street, but sitting at home getting hammered on cheap cider because it’s all you can afford and life sucks is morally wrong apparently.

People are imperfect and always will be. Society should not be judgmental or proscriptive but compassionate and understanding. If all the money and resources that are currently wasted on futile attempts to stop people doing things that some grand panjandrum has decided is bad for the common herd were redirected to mitigating the effects of abuse and overindulgence the world would be a better place.

David J Crawford, Glasgow.

CHIPS HIP, HOORAY

I WAS concerned to read that a recent survey conducted by Sushi Daily reveals that some historic Scottish fare is at risk of dying out ("Issue of the day: Liver and onions for tea?", The Herald, March 11).

Happily for many of us, if not dietary spoilsports, the ubiquitous chip, thick-cut or skinny, soft or crispy, crinkly, curly or matchstick, in all its delectable guises, along with mushy peas, is not on the endangered list.

Long live the “Glasgow salad”.

R Russell Smith, Largs.