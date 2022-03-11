SCOTLAND’s miserable run of results in the Under-20s Six Nations continued in Treviso last night as they lost out to powerful Italian opponents. The young Scots have now lost all four of their games so far in the Championship and need to beat Ireland in Cork a week tomorrow to avoid a repetition of the whitewash they suffered last year.
The home team were utterly dominant in the set piece from the first scrums of the evening and in one period of the game appeared able to steal lineout ball at will. In captain Giacomo Ferrari they had the outstanding player on the field, and the No 8’s tries saw him become an easy choice as man of the match.
The first quarter was relatively even, with two penalties by Robin McClintock getting Scotland back into contention after Ferrari’s opening try had been converted by stand-off Giovanni Sante. But Italy took control after that, running in 20 unanswered points as Francois Mey got a second try before the break then Ferrari completed his double after the break. A last-gasp try by Scots lock Josh Taylor, converted by Christian Townsend, put a gloss on the final score for the visitors.
Full-back McClintock had some promising breaks, and captain Rhys Tait fought well from first to last. But on the whole, Kenny Murray’s side were simply unable to deal with the strength of the Italians, and hindered their own cause by making far too many unforced errors right from the start.
Scorers: Italy U20: Tries: Ferrari 2, Mey. Cons: Sante 3. Pens: Sante 2.
Scotland U20: Try: Taylor. Con: Townsend. Pens: McClintock 2.
Italy U20: L Pani (F Mey 29); F Vaccari, D Passarella, A Fusari, F Lazzarin; G Sante (N Teneggi 68), A Garbisi (A Cuoghi 74); L Rizzoli (R Bartolini 74), L Frangini (T Scramoncin 66), R Genovese (M Bernardinello 74), A Ortombina (C Berlese 62-71), R Andreoli, G Cenedese (D Odiase 50), R Vintcent, G Ferrari (captain).
Scotland U20: R Mc Clintock (K Clark 53); R McKnight, D Munn (T Glendinning 73), A Stirrat, B Evans; C Townsend, M Redpath (J Gelderbloom 34-40, 55); M Jones (A Rogers 74), G Hiddleston (D Hood 41), G Scougall (C Norrie 41), J Taylor, M Williamson (I Hill 53), M Deehan (R Brown 66, M Deehan 68), T Brown, R Tait (captain).
Referee: A Barrett-Theron (South Africa).
