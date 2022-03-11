IN the Sunshine State, the 48th staging of The Players’ Championship is in a hell of a state.

After Thursday’s play was ravaged by the torrential downpours in this particular corner of Florida, the hopes of making up for lost time yesterday were drowned before you could wring your sou’wester dry as another biblical weather front thundered in.

TPC Sawgrass looked more like TP all at sea Sawgrass. As the rain hurtled down and the surfaces began to flood again, you were better off with a fathometer than a strokesaver. The Players’ may be golf’s richest event but money can’t buy you decent weather.

Forget Ponte Vedra. This was like Portavadie in the midst of a particularly robust low pressure system. More than half the field were unable to complete their opening rounds on Thursday and, despite play getting underway on time yesterday, we only got four hours in before persistent rain forced a complete suspension due to “unplayable course conditions”.

A squint at the forecast was as morale-sapping as gazing miserably at the price of a gallon of diesel at the forecourt pumps. This scribe flippantly suggested the other night that we might not get a winner until my Tuesday golf column appears. Well, hold the back page.

“The potential is there,” said the championship’s chief referee, Gary Young, of a Tuesday conclusion. “But let’s hope not.” Presumably, Young would prefer to be reading The Herald column instead of faffing on with a prolonged tournament.

The deluge that was delivered yesterday would’ve had Poseidon reaching for a brolly. “We have received about 2.5 inches of rain in the last 24 hours,” noted Young of the fearsome torrents that overwhelmed proceedings. “We battled through some pretty tough conditions in the morning. The staff did a great job keeping up with the greens as much as we could, trying to manage play through some really difficult [storm] cells that we were facing.

“Unfortunately, we reached a point where the course was so saturated. Our big concern is what’s ahead of us.”

Those concerns include winds predicted to gust up to 60 mph during the early part of this morning. It never rains but it pours … and blows. “A severe system is to roll through the area between 8am and 10am,” added Young, who is clinging to the extra daylight offered by Florida changing the clocks on Sunday. “We won’t play before 11am. Every hour counts. With the clocks going forward too, we could have a cut on Sunday lunchtime, begin round three and roll into Monday. Sunday and Monday look dry but windy.”

The Players’ Championship has finished seven times on a Monday since its inception in 1974. Between the years of 2007 and 2018, when the championship was staged in May, there was never as much meteorological misery.

In a rejigging of the golf schedule in 2019, The Players’ Championship was moved back to a March date it previously occupied. Is it an unfavourable time of year? “It’s highly, highly unusual to have this pattern for this prolonged period this time of year, looking back at the historical data on it,” declared Young. “I would say at this point it’s just bad luck.”

The golfing gods are a peculiar old lot. On the course, the marquee threeball of Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and Collin Morikawa were among those playing through the rain on Friday morning. They resumed their rounds on the third hole and had reached the 16th when play was halted again

McIlroy, who birdied his first two holes in dry conditions, dropped three shots as the heavens opened while defending champion Thomas picked up three birdies in the worst of the conditions and was two-under. Morikawa was sitting at level-par when the klaxon sounded.

Tommy Fleetwood and Tom Hoge, who shot 66 on Thursday, remained tied for the lead, with Brice Garnett also reaching six under after 13 holes.

In this gargantuan guddle of a tournament, there’s plenty of golf to play yet. Weather permitting.