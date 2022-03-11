LIVINGSTON manager Davie Martindale admits he is hoping a top six finish can help him shell out more money on players.

Martindale concedes that the Lions have had to invest huge sums on money clearing historical debts to former directors and stadium improvements since returning to the top-flight in 2018.

The club also set up their new youth academy earlier this season at a cost of £100,000.

Livingston have the smallest squad budget in the Premiership but Martindale is hoping to invest more in the playing staff in future seasons.

Martindale, whose side are fifth on goal difference behind Hibs, said: “The money we have made has improved the stadium or been used to pay previous directors their loan money, it’s never come to the squad.

“We had to pay people off and it will probably be the case again this year if we finish in the top six.

“We have the academy up and running and invested £100,000 into that.

“We have around £250,000 of director loans we have to get paid off as soon as possible.

“The floodlights were improved and I want to make them even better and that could cost around £70,000.

“I have spoken with the board and I think when we walk out of this club we can hold our heads up high.

“We will have paid off the directors, we have a Premiership stadium, a purpose built gym for the players, little things that make us a top team.

“We can be proud of the things that have been improved over the years and we will leave the club in a better place.

“I’m running out of things to improve in the stadium."

Martindale, whose side are not in action this weekend after being knocked out of the Scottish Cup by Hearts, added: "We are putting in 14 new windows which haven’t been changed in 25 years. They don’t open and have gaps, so we are doing all of them.

“We’re in a good place and if we can stay in the top six this year I think that would hopefully help us get rid of all the historical debt at the football club and probably see us where we’re not looking to spend £100,000 to £300,000 every year on a stadium that is needing major upgrades.”