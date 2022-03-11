THERE have been few indisputable success stories in Scottish rugby in recent years, but the rise of Ali Price is surely one. The Glasgow scrum-half’s upwards trajectory from raw talent to senior statesman may have been interrupted by the odd lapse in form during his early years as an international, but over the piece his progress has been remarkable.

After being Greig Laidlaw’s deputy for several seasons subsequent to his 2016 Scotland debut, Price, who will win his 50th cap this afternoon against Italy, went through a period of needing to fight for the No 9 jersey, above all with Warriors team-mate George Horne. Now, though, he is the clear first choice: a man of growing maturity on and off the pitch whose consistently high standards saw him play in all three Tests for the British & Irish Lions last summer.

Six years can be a long time in rugby, but Price feels that since winning his first cap against Georgia in Kilmarnock the time has gone past in the blink of an eye. “It’s a crazy journey,” he said yesterday. “I remember Rugby Park so well it’s like it was yesterday. It’s flown by, to be honest.

“I remember that November series was my first involvement with the squad and I was on the bench for the first two games but didn’t manage to get on. Come the third game I was ready and so excited.

“I remember taking the first step on the field and thinking ‘I’ve done it, I’ve achieved it, I’ve got there’. I loved every second of it and just wanted more, to go from one to two, from two to five and so on. To be sat here now running out for my 50th is a dream come true.”

It will be even more of a dream come true, of course, if Scotland manage to do themselves justice by beating the Italians after what has so far been a disappointing Six Nations Championship. Price accepts that his team were below their best in their victory over England as well as in the defeats by Wales and France, but is sure that confidence in the squad is still high as they prepare for the game against opponents who have lost their last 35 matches in the tournament.

“We’ve not played to our potential,” he continued. “We got the win in the first weekend, but didn’t play particularly well. Then the Wales and France games have been frustrating.

“We are as disappointed as anybody. We are our harshest critics - we know when we’ve made a mistake or when things have not gone to plan. We’ve been in this situation before, which helps.

“We review every single game. We take the learnings on board and have to show that this week and put in a better performance, that’s for sure. It’s back on us to go out there and perform and do what we’re selected to do.

“We’ve let ourselves down at times - that’s why we’re in the position we’re in now. But we’ve really refocused in the two weeks since the France game and now we’ve reviewed our games individually and as a team.

“We looked at Italy at the start of the week to see the challenges they will bring. Since then it’s been all about us, focusing on ourselves, and doing what we do well, putting that out on the pitch. Everyone’s now excited to get out there, express ourselves and get the result.

“There’s no fear. We’re confident in what we’re going to put out on the field, we’re confident in our abilities, and we want to just go and express ourselves and put a true reflection of ourselves out there. And like I said, hopefully that brings us the result.”

Italy have lost their last 35 games in the Championship, but have traditionally targeted the Scotland match as their most winnable of the campaign, and Price for one will not underestimate their threat. “They’ve got a strong forward pack but at the same time they like to express themselves. Their back three is pretty electric with ball in hand and they have some threats there.

“We know they’ll be up for it, especially with their home advantage and home crowd. They always put in a passionate performance.”