Measures to increase energy efficiency in Scots homes amid sky-rocketing energy prices have been confirmed by the Scottish Government.

The cost of gas and electricity is expected to rise by more than 50% after a new energy price cap was announced earlier this year.

Scottish Greens co-leader and Zero Carbon Buildings Minister Patrick Harvie claimed focusing on energy efficiency "is the best buffer against the ebb and flow of local energy prices".

The announced measures will include expanding free advice service Home Energy Scotland by 20%.

This will allow the service to support an extra 12,000 households a year in making their homes warmer and easier to heat.

The eligibility criteria for fuel poverty programme Warmer Homes Scotland will also be expanded, alongside more funding dedicated to individual fuel poor households in local authority-led Area Based Schemes.

Patrick Harvie said: “Everyone needs a safe, warm place to call home. I am acutely aware that soaring energy prices will be causing many people to worry about the cost of their fuel bills and it is vital that people struggling with energy bills get the information and support they need, while governments step up with appropriate actions.

“We are using all powers and resources available to us to support people through the cost of living crisis and the Scottish Budget last month included a package of measures to provide immediate help with rising bills.

"At the same time, powers relating to energy markets remain reserved and we have repeatedly called for the UK Government to urgently take further, tangible actions to support households."

Earlier this year, Scottish Finance Minister Kate Forbes announced funding allocated to supporting families through the cost-of-living crisis.

In her budget statement, Ms Forbes vowed to provide £150 to every household in receipt of Council Tax Reduction in all council tax bands, as well as provide local authorities with funding to pass on £150 to other occupied household in Bands A to D in Scotland.

Mr Harvie added that the immediate support needed to "go side by side with longer-term action".

"Investing in energy efficiency is the best buffer against the ebb and flow of global energy prices.

"That is why we are boosting energy efficiency programmes today and over the whole parliamentary term.”