AT his press conference last week to discuss his team selection for the game against Italy, Gregor Townsend insisted he was a positive, glass-half-full sort of person.

The remark was in response to a question asking if the Scotland coach was fearful that his team would be the ones to allow Italy to end their 35-game losing run in the Six Nations, and if they were therefore on a hiding to nothing in Rome’s Olympic Stadium.

In the end, Townsend’s positivity proved justified as the visitors secured a fairly comfortable 33-22 win over the Italians in a game that they never looked like losing. Nonetheless, he was disinclined to accentuate the positive too much after the match, given the manner in which the home team fought back in the final quarter of the contest when Scotland, having already scored five tries, should really have pulled away and won by a far more substantial margin.

“I'd score it much higher in the first half and beginning of the second half than I would in the final quarter of the game,” he said when asked to evaluate his team’s showing overall. “We have to work towards an 80-minute performance.

“A lot of what we did up to the 60-minute mark was good, with players working hard for each other, being accurate and getting five tries at an away venue like this, which I don't think I've been involved with before. They are all real positives - and if we had finished like we started we'd feel a bit happier.

“But as a coaching group we're really frustrated that we didn't go through to the 80-minute mark playing that way. I'm not concerned, more frustrated.

“There were lots of moments in the game when we’ll look back at opportunities we didn’t take or opportunities we deprived Italy of, so it was a proper Test match right throughout the 80, and especially in the first half with Italy innovative in their attack, strong with their ball carries and managing our kicking game well at times.

“So it was a real good challenge for us. And we made the most of our opportunities in the first half, and started to click in the second half, but we just didn’t push on after we got that fifth try.

“We pride ourselves on how we defend: we trust our players and our system, and we trust each other. For a lot of that game our defence were forcing turnovers from Italy, but it is disappointing that we were slipping off tackles towards the end and gave Italy two tries. One was the final action and the final emotion of the game, which isn't great, but that will drive us on next week to be better in Dublin.”

Townsend knows that Scotland will need to be a lot better when they play Ireland next Saturday, with consistency over the whole game being crucial against opponents who are capable of being far more ruthless in their execution of attacks than Italy can manage. But, after defeats by Wales and France in which some of his key players were below par, he was encouraged both by the win and by the fact that the likes of captain Stuart Hogg, stand-off Finn Russell and scrum-half Ali Price all made important contributions to the outcome.

“This tournament is about winning, but you’ve got to learn at times as well,” the coach continued. “And we learned from [the loss to France] and I felt that was reflected in how we managed the game, with our key decision-makers controlling things really well.

“So that was pleasing, and the effort was there. It’s just the frustrating element being that final quarter when we didn’t play as well as in the previous three quarters.”

Price celebrated his 50th cap with an outstanding display which saw him named man of the match, and was responsible for a vital turnover in the first half which led to the first of two tries by centre Chris Harris.

“He looked really sharp when he got his hands on the ball,” Townsend said of the scrum-half. “He created tries and kicked well too. It was great to see him playing well on such a big day.”