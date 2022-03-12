Wonders will never cease. That thing you may have been watching on the box last night was some actual live golf from The Players’ Championship.

The last couple of days at weather-delayed Sawgrass had featured more re-runs of old action than the Christmas Day TV schedule and the kind of padding that used to be the reserve of the shoulders of a Krystle Carrington dress in an episode of Dynasty.

Mother Nature’s meddling had plunged this $20m showpiece into utter chaos and had left the hard-pressed tournament directors scratching their heads like Stan Laurel trying to work out a daily Wordle. The appearance of the sun in the Sunshine State was a welcome sight after two days of unrelenting gloom. There’s still a heck of a catching up job to do, of course, and a Monday finish, the first since 2005, is the best we can hope for. But, at least, the championship is slowly getting back on track.

To underline the general guddle, you only had to look at tournament leader Tommy Fleetwood’s tee-off-times. He started his campaign over the Stadium Course at 7.56am on Thursday morning and eventually posted a six-under 66 to lead after a stop-start opening day. His second round wasn’t scheduled to start until 17:11 last night. There was a lot of thumb-twiddling to endure. The trademark beard he had shaved off prior to the championship had probably sprouted back to Robinson Crusoe proportions by the time he got round to hitting another shot in anger.

The entire filed managed to get round one completed yesterday, some 54 hours and 16 minutes after the opening blow had been clattered in the championship.

That big fiery orb up in the sky may have reared its head to offer some relief but its appearance didn’t offer much respite. Winds gusting well over 30mph added a new layer of menace to the treacherous Stadium Course. The infamous par-3 17th had a rare old time of it.

Over the first couple of days – when play was being held in those little windows of opportunity amid the storms – only four players had plunged their tee-shots into the water at the notorious, 136-yard peninsula hole. On Saturday, as the wind played havoc, that total was matched by the first four players to have a go at it when play resumed at high noon US time. And what a quartet it was.

In one of the marquee groups, Scottie Scheffler, who had harnessed fairly brutal conditions to win at Bay Hill last weekend, went long with his effort and found the wet stuff. Xander Schauffele came up about 15 yards short and splashed into the pond while four-time major winner Brooks Koepka also ended up in a watery grave. As the crowds gasped themselves hoarse with ghoulish delight, the chaos continued in the very next group as Open champion Collin Morikawa saw his ball go for a dook. It was compelling carnage and spectators revelled in the grisly outcomes like blood-thirsty onlookers at a gladiatorial bout in the Colosseum. In fact, of the 21 players who had to play the 17th to complete round one, 10 plonked it into the drink.

Schauffele, the Olympic golf champion, had been just two shots off the lead standing on the 17th tee but, having salvaged a bogey, he didn’t escape as lightly on the 18th. Into the teeth of a fearsome wind, he found a pretty dire lie in the rough with his drive and could only advance it about 15 yards. From there, he hoiked it into the water. After taking a penalty drop, Schauffele’s pitch to the green rolled back to the fairway and he eventually racked up an ugly quadruple bogey.

There was little time to dwell on all that, of course. He was quickly back on the tee for round two. When you’re playing catch up, you can barely catch your breath.