Scots may have a chance of observing the stunning northern lights tonight amid a solar flare lighting up the sky.
The Met Office confirmed the display of lights could be enhanced overnight between March 13 and March 14.
Officially known as an aurora borealis, northern lights appear when there is active on the sun.
Atoms and molecules from the earth's atmosphere collide with particles from the sun, resulting in northern lights.
The forecast comes as a result of two Coronal Mass Ejections (CMEs) - a powerful eruption of the Sun's plasma from its outer layer called the corona - making the lights visible as far south as northern England.
The resulting geomagnetic storm will increase the chances of spotting the northern lights.
When will you be able to see the Northern Lights in Scotland?
Statistically, the lights in the UK are most commonly visible between 10pm and midnight, according to website AuroraWatch UK.
In order to stand the chance of spotting them, it is best to travel away from light pollution in cities.
Clear skies are also necessary to stand a chance of spotting the lights.
The official Met Office forecast says: "There is a chance of enhancements to the auroral oval at times during March 13 and March 14 as a result of two Coronal Mass Ejections (CMEs) and a coronal hole high speed stream arriving at Earth.
"Aurora sightings are likely at high latitudes under clear skies and may be possible as far south as northern England and Northern Ireland."
