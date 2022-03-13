The UK Government's top legal advisor has vowed to help the prosecution of crimes committed amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Attorney General Suella Braverman signed a memorandum of co-operation with the Prosecutor General of Ukraine over crimes "of the gravest concern to the entire international community".

Scotland's most senior law officer expressed her support of the memorandum, alongside the Crown Office and Procurator Service (COPFS).

Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain QC said: “I denounce this Russian aggression in Ukraine and am committed to upholding the rule of law internationally.

“As head of the prosecution system in Scotland, I fully associate myself with the memorandum and will operate its terms.

“In addition, I will consider ways of formally expressing that commitment.”

The memorandum reaffirmed the UK's support in holding Russia to account for crimes committed during its invasion of Ukraine.

It will see the UK provide Ukraine with "the fullest possible assistance" in the prosecution of crimes that take place during the current conflict, including any crimes against humanity and war crimes.

The Lord Advocate emphasised that the country's prosecutors will assist Ukrainians in any way within the existing legal framework, while the COPFS will continue to work with the Home Office to ensure justice.

Writing in the Telegraph, Attorney General Suella Braverman said the cooperation with Ukraine's Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova will help the UK support Ukraine's "journey to justice against Russia".

She wrote: "This week, I was honoured to sign a joint statement with Iryna which reaffirms the UK Government’s support for Ukraine in its fight to hold Russia accountable for the crimes that it is committing on Ukrainian soil.

"Russia’s crimes might be tried in the courtrooms of Kyiv, The Hague or even in the UK; but whatever the forum, it is critical to gather the evidence now."