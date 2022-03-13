An American journalist has been killed while covering fighting in Ukraine.

Former New York Times correspondent Brent Renaud and a colleague came under fire as they filmed refugees trying to flee the besieged town of Irpin, near the capital Kyiv on Sunday.

Mr Renaud, 51, an award-winning photojournalist and filmmaker, was shot while in a car which had just left passed a Ukrainian army checkpoint when it came under fire.

It has been claimed that Russian forces carried out the shooting.

The Chief of the Kyiv Region Police later said on Facebook: “The occupants cynical kill even journalists of the international media who try to show the truth about the inaction of Russian troops in Ukraine.

“A 51-year-old world-renowned media correspondent was shot in Irpen today

“New York Times. Another journalist is injured. Now they are trying to remove the victim from the war zone.

“Of course, the profession of a journalist is a risk, but US citizen Brent Renaud paid his life for trying to highlight the aggressor's ingenuity, cruelty and ruthlessness.”

🔴📸 NYT Journalist/documentarian Brent Renaud has been confirmed to have been killed by Russian forces in #Irpin, #Ukraine pic.twitter.com/aztYvYlpjy — Mete Sohtaoğlu (@metesohtaoglu) March 13, 2022

The New York Times released a statement, saying: "We are deeply saddened to hear of Brent Renaud's death. Brent was a talented filmmaker who had contributed to The New York Times over the years.

"Though he had contributed to The Times in the past (most recently in 2015), he was not on assignment for any desk at The Times in Ukraine.

“Early reports that he worked for Times circulated because he was wearing a Times press badge that had been issued for an assignment many years ago."

Irpin is a suburb that lies about 12 miles (20km) north-west of central Kyiv. It has been under attack for many days, with bodies reportedly laying out in the open in streets and in a park.

“When I woke up in the morning, everything was covered in smoke, everything was dark. We don’t know who is shooting and where,” resident Serhy Protsenko said as he walked through his neighbourhood. Explosions sounded in the distance. “We don’t have any radio or information.”