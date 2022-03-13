Scotland's airspace will be restricted throughout the duration of the visit of Britain's largest naval warship.
Aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth is set to arrive at Glen Mallan on the Firth of Clyde on Monday.
Scotland's airspace will be restricted from 5am on March 14 until 11.59pm on March 20, when the 65-tonne vessel is set to begin its return to Portsmouth.
The restriction applies across a large area of the Firth of Clyde as well as Loch Long, with no aircraft allowed below 6000 feet.
However, pre-scheduled flights as well as manned aircraft being used for the purposes of Police Scotland, the Scottish Ambulance Service or Coastguard for search and rescue will not be prohibited.
The restriction is understood to be routine practice to ensure the safety of the crew on the vessel.
Some GPS and radio frequency jamming can be expected throughout the period too.
The nation’s flagship has been undergoing essential maintenance since December following the seven-month mission, but now returns to sea to carry out training exercises.
Captain Ian Feasey Royal Navy, Commanding Officer of HMS Queen Elizabeth, said: “We return to sea today as the United Kingdom’s Very High Readiness Strike Carrier for routine operational activity and training.
“The hard work of both my ship’s company and our supporting industrial partners has improved the condition of the Fleet Flagship.”
