A woman has died after the car she was tarvelling in left the road and crashed in South Lanarkshire.
Police have launched an appeal for witnesses following the accident at 4.30pm on Saturday.
Officers say that a black BMW M135 the 20-year-old woman was a passenger in was travelling towards Biggar on thr A72 when it left the road.
Emergency services attended and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver, a 26-year-old man, was taken to University Hospital Wishaw for treatment.
The road was closed for around nine hours and re-opened around 1.30am on Sunday.
Sergeant John Houston said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of those involved at this time.
“Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of what happened and we are appealing to anyone who may have information that could help to get in touch.
“I would ask anyone who was driving in the area around the time of the crash to get in touch. I would also appeal to anyone with dash-cam footage which may assist to contact us.”
