OF all the cheesy commercial days of the year, the one I think is most deserved is Mother's Day as it's the traditional time to thank mum for all the dirty socks she has picked up, the bums she has wiped and secrets she has kept.
Whatever you do, don't try to reinvent the wheel though, so if Mum never drinks fizz, don't waste your cash on a bottle of Champagne with a fancy bow attached and, likewise, don't buy her red if she’s a white or rose girl. Mother's Day is a day to pamper her so keep it simple and give her an upgrade on what she normally drinks, so check her pantry, ask her friends and generally do a wee bit of research.
Anyway, more options and fewer words is the order of this special column, so here’s a few upgrades guaranteed to make mum's day.
Arboleda Chardonnay, Chile
One of my all-time favourite chardonnays with inviting hints of lemon on the nose and a simply divine palate of fresh apples and creamy vanilla. Seriously, folks, this is a steal and Mum will love it.
www.corneyandbarrow.com £16.95
Cline Cellars Zinfandel, Lodi
If your mum is anything like my good lady, she will adore this lush wine. It's big and juicy as you expect from a Zinfandel but it's the really appealing toasty finish that makes this one stand out.
www.greatgrog.co.uk £14
Glaswegin Raspberry and Rhubarb Gin, 37.5cl
Im not a big fan of flavoured gins but there's always an exception and the boys and girls at Glaswegin have cracked my tastebuds with this one. It reminded me of Eton Mess with lashings of alcohol thrown in. Keep it simple and serve with a chilled tonic.
www.glaswegin.com £35
Laurent Perrier Cuvee Brut Rose Champagne
Yeah, I know it's expensive, but its also the benchmark for Rose fiz. Layered with crisp raspberries and strawberries and offering one of the longest finishes of any Champagne I've ever tasted, this has to be the one if mum is a rose girl.
www.waitrose.com £62
