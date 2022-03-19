Let's leaf through 15 of the best. By Hannah Stephenson.

As Mother's Day approaches, it's time to visit garden centres and online horticultural and tool specialists to find a great gift for your gardening mum. Here are some suggestions...

1. Succulent Living Wreaths, from £98 for a 12in wreath, The Little Hanging Garden Company (thelittlehanginggardencompany.co.uk)

A succulent gift that keeps on giving - you can hang these wreaths on the front door or in a porch outside, which should give your mum all-year colour and interest. The pretty circular gardens comprise a deep handmade copper frame lined with hessian or moss, filled with specially mixed soils and planted with perennial, evergreen and succulent specimens.

2. Pedigree V&A Fork and Trowel, £28 each (pedigreegarden.co.uk)

This gorgeous new collection from Bulldog Tools has a hand trowel and fork (bought separately) packaged in sustainable, heritage pattern gift boxes, while the stainless steel tools themselves bear beautifully etched patterns from the V&A archive on their blades.

3. Indoor Plant Mister, £24.99, Burgon & Ball (burgonandball.com)

If she has a penchant for houseplants, treat her to this stylish mister, which uses a super-fine spray to gently hydrate plants and give tropical species the humidity they crave. Available in silver, stone or charcoal grey.

4. Garden Ankle Ultralight Ladies Boots, £34.99, Leon Boots Co. (lbcboots.com)

These superlight wellies come in six bright colours, from yellow and blue to fuchsia pink, with liners you can take out and wash when you need to. Ideal for mums who want to potter in beds, borders or allotments and keep their feet warm and dry without needing thick socks.

5. Weber Deluxe Grilling Basket, £26.49 (weber.com)

For the woman who wants to cook outdoors come spring, this versatile stainless steel basket is ideal for grilling veg and smaller pieces of meat - and fits all Weber charcoal, gas and electric barbecues. It may be a gift for her, but the whole family could soon be enjoying the results.

6. Coffee Break Bird Watch Hamper, £36.01, RSPB (shopping.rspb.org.uk)

If your mum loves watching the birds in her garden, this gift should provide everything she needs in an eco-friendly hamper - containing a ceramic robin feeder ideal for serving up both seed and suet nibbles, as well as a birds mug and organic coffee.

7. Mum's Meadow Seedball Wildflower Seeds Tin, £6.50 (seedball.co.uk)

If she fancies a go at rewilding part of her garden, this limited-edition tin may be just for her. It contains 20 seedballs with a mixture of meadow buttercup, oxeye daisy, red clover, self-heal and yarrow seeds, based on the ever-popular assortment created by conservation charity, Plantlife.

8. 18V ONE+ Cordless 2-in-1 Grass Shear And Shrubber, £72.99, Ryobi (uk.ryobitools.eu)

For the mum who likes to keep her shrubs neat and tidy and her topiary just so, this is an ideal tool for trimming and sculpting small shrubs and hedges. It has two attachments - a longer blade and a shorter shear blade (batteries and charger sold separately).

9. National Trust 'Under The Canopy' Kneelo Garden Kneeler, £20.99, and Gardening Gloves, £16.99, Burgon & Ball (burgonandball.com)

Featuring the latest design for the National Trust collaboration with Burgon & Ball, this 'Under the Canopy' blue and green print celebrates the beauty and subtle textures found in landscapes across our much-loved countryside. A percentage of sales revenue will go to the National Trust.

10: Tree Hanging Fat Ball Bird Feeders, £16.99, Crocus.co.uk)

Give mum - and the birds - a wildlife treat with a hanging fat ball bird feeder inspired by the seed pods of Kigelia Africana, the African sausage tree. With plenty of perching space, the feeders, made from steel with a spun copper lid, are ideal for hanging from branches or garden fences.

11. Pure Gardener Gift Set, £55 (purelakes.co.uk)

If pampering with an eco-friendly slant appeals, treat your mum to this gift set from Pure Lakes, which makes all its products in the Lake District using natural, biodegradable ingredients. Includes hydrating hand balm, muscle and joint bath soak and balm, and a gardener's skin repair bar - perfect for soothing hardworking hands and relieving tired limbs.

12. National Trust Vierno Diner Feeder, £12.45, Vivara (vivara.co.uk)

This stylish ceramic feeder, finished in a lovely teal hue, will hang from any suitable branch, feeder stand or bracket and is ideal for filling with seed mixes or suet pellets. Comes with a sturdy wire hanger.

13. Garden Organic Gardening Workshop, online webinars from around £30 for non-members; in-person workshops, £45 for non-members (gardenorganic.org.uk)

If your mum wants to expand her gardening knowledge, a place on one of Garden Organic's workshops - on topics such as Planning Your Plot, Successful Composting or Growing Winter Vegetables - would make a memorable gift. Choose from online webinars or in-person workshops at Garden Organic's new learning and demonstrating garden in Ryton, Coventry.

14. Southwold Lobster Pot Plant Support, from £130, Harrod Horticultural (harrodhorticultural.com)

You mum can stop her taller, floppier plants from toppling over with a long-lasting, stylish 'lobster pot' support, RHS endorsed and handcrafted in Suffolk - the aged patina will make an impressive feature in beds and borders. Available in three sizes and no assembly required.

15. Fiskars Solid Bypass Pruner P121, £9.99, Newgate Nurseries (newgatedirect.co.uk and other online retailers)

Spring is the time for pruning, so treat your mum to a new pair of secateurs. This lightweight and budget-friendly pruner is ideal for thin branches and stems and comfortable to use thanks to its light FiberComp handle and open lock. The blade coating resists rust, so it should last a long time.