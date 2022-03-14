Punters are reporting problems with the Ladbrokes betting app just one day before the Cheltenham Festival gets underway.
According to Down Detector, customers started reporting problems at around 11am on Monday morning.
Of the problems reported, 50% relate to the app while 41% are linked to the desktop website.
Ladbrokes issue update on problems with betting app
A tweet from the company read: “We're experiencing some website issues.
“Our IT teams are working very hard to get this issue resolved as quickly as possible.
“We do apologise for this technical hitch.”
At the time of writing, there are more than 600 reports of issues.
Users took to social media to fins out why they could not log in to their account.
One customer tweeted: “Ladbrokes, has your site gone down? I can’t log in.”
Another added: “Same mine is not working too, even their live chat is not working.”
“Cheltenham week and you have not sorted this s*** out, staying well clear of putting any money in my Ladbrokes account this week,” added a third.
