The indulgent and often sweetly decadent tradition of afternoon tea was ‘invented’ around 1840 by the Seventh Duchess of Bedford, Anna Maria Russell, after she found herself peckish during the period between lunch and late dinner. Now, as Mother’s Day quickly approaches (Sunday, 27 March), it’s the perfect excuse to carry on this tradition. Here, we round up some of the best afternoon tea spots in Scotland to make mum feel extra special this year.

MCLARENS ON THE CORNER

8 Morningside Rd, Edinburgh

EH10 4DD

Tuck into the McLarens Afternoon Tea which offers three tiers of elegant cakes and savoury offerings. Also included is an unlimited supply of tea and cafetiere coffee.

Priced at £25 per person, there is also the option to upgrade and add a glass of champagne for £34. Set in stylish surroundings and served with colourful decorative teacups and plates to complement the modern, graceful aesthetic, McLarens’ afternoon tea is a popular choice among all ages.

Available Friday to Sunday (from noon to 4pm), booking is essential. As well as having dreamy interiors, McLarens is known for its outdoor terrace and popular Ski Gondolas, which can also be pre-booked.

www.mclarensonthecorner.co.uk

GLENEAGLES

Auchterarder, Perthshire

Gleneagles hotel has been offering afternoon tea to its clientele since 1924, so it’s no wonder that it continues to be one of the best loved in Scotland.

Served in the peaceful Glendevon Room, you and mum can relax in the beautiful surroundings and unwind over the new Beatrix Potter themed menu. Inspired by the author’s childhood holidays to Perthshire, the menu includes Johnny Town Mouse’s pea and potato croquettes, Little Pig Robinsons crumpet and crab, and Herdwick lamb sausage rolls with Mr McGregor’s cabbage. Sweet treats include a Squirrel Nutkin’s fruit and nut slice and a ‘hiding behind the blackcurrant bush’ currant bun.

Enjoy all this for £50 per person, with a glass of Veuve Clicquot-Ponsardin, Brut N/V £68, or a glass of Veuve Clicquot-Ponsardin, Brut, Rosé £69. Open Saturday and Sunday, 12:30 – 3:30pm.

www.gleneagles.com/eat-drink/afternoon-tea

MACKINTOSH AT THE WILLOW

215-217 Sauchiehall St, Glasgow

G2 3EX

For a real taste of Glasgow and to try a place famous for afternoon tea, you really can’t go wrong with a trip to Mackintosh at the Willow in Glasgow.

The venue’s Tea Rooms are a credit to the A-listed building, which was originally designed by Charles Rennie Mackintosh for Miss Cranston. Afternoon tea takes centre stage at this 200-seat restaurant, spaced over three floors, with each space offering its own character and unique design including the Front and Back Saloons on the ground floor, the Gallery, the Billiard Room and the famous Salon de Luxe.

Guests can choose between the classic, vegetarian or vegan afternoon tea menus. Open daily from 12pm-4pm, priced at £25.95 per person, with multiple options to upgrade.

www.mackintoshatthewillow.com/tearooms

WALDORF ASTORIA EDINBURGH – THE CALEDONIAN

Princes St, Edinburgh EH1 2AB

To remind mum how special she is, the Waldorf Astoria Edinburgh – The Caledonian ticks a lot of boxes.

The hotel serves a carefully curated afternoon tea menu in Peacock Alley – a comfortable yet luxurious lounge that was once the former ticketing office of the Caledonian Railway Station. General Manager, Dale MacPhee, says: “Our pastry team here at Waldorf Astoria Edinburgh has created a selection of unique afternoon teas for the year ahead to make sure that each guest enjoys an unforgettable experience from one visit to the next.”

The hotel features an array of themed afternoon teas throughout the year, and strives to champion fresh, local Scottish ingredients. The package costs £40 per person, or for the Champagne (Laurent-Perrier) Afternoon Tea experience this is £50 per head.

www.thecaledonian.waldorfastoria.com

LODGE ON LOCH LOMOND

Luss, Alexandria G83 8PA

If your mum is the type to appreciate a scenic location over a bustling day in the city, then Lodge on Loch Lomond is an ideal place to indulge.

Roughly 40 minutes from Glasgow’s city centre, the Colquhoun’s Restaurant is situated on a private beachfront at Luss. Tucking into afternoon tea with views of the bonnie banks of Loch Lomond is a pleasure worth savouring. The afternoon tea package is £22.50 – £29.50 per person.

Colquhoun’s Restaurant’s far-reaching views and casual dining approach makes it a great location to spend quality time with mum. Afternoon tea is available from 12noon – 4pm daily.

www.loch-lomond.co.uk

THE OLD COURSE HOTEL

Old Station Rd, St Andrews

KY16 9SP

This award-winning afternoon tea experience is a popular choice for anyone gifting a special occasion.

Mother’s Day is the perfect excuse to enjoy a decadent afternoon at The Old Course Hotel in St Andrews. Served in either the hotel’s conservatory or the 4th floor restaurant, both offering far-reaching views across the Old Course to the coastline. The afternoon tea serves up sandwiches, scones, cakes, pastries and a wide selection of teas – and of course a glass or two of champagne if desired.

This deal costs £25 per person or £37 with Classic Deutz Champagne.

www.oldcoursehotel.co.uk/dining