Sanditon

Back for a welcome second series – and not to be confused with a certain Netflix show whose title ends with the same three letters (see below) – the lavish period drama based on Jane Austen's unfinished 1817 novel finds Tom Parker (Kris Marshall) striving to rebuild Sanditon, his stately pile. However, he faces all manner of unforeseen issues as the place looks quite different from when we last saw it, the army having made the seaside town their base. The lay of the land has changed for the dysfunctional Denham family, too, with their various secrets and lies coming once more to the fore. At least Charlotte (Rose Williams) will have some company, as her younger sister Alison (Rosie Graham) arrives in town looking for a romantic adventure of her own. Will she have more luck than her big sis?

Britbox, from March 21

The Eyes Of Tammy Faye

Jessica Chastain has received rave reviews for her portrayal of Tammy Faye in this biopic, even being tipped for an Oscar in some quarters. Faye was a Christian broadcasting legend in the US, along with her televangelist husband, Jim Bakker. The pair were brought low by scandal, when Bakker was unveiled as a fraudster, and Faye surprised many - and achieved redemption in the eyes of many more - by becoming an outspoken LGBT ally and supporting people with Aids during the 1980s. This film is a dramatisation of a 2000 documentary of the same name, narrated by RuPaul, and Chastain is indeed superb - and at times hilarious - in the lead. Andrew Garfield also impresses as the slippery Bakker.

Disney, from March 23

Bridgerton

The steamy Shonda Rhimes-produced smash-hit returns, having broken records for Netflix with its first series. A third and fourth series have already been green-lit but before we get ahead of ourselves we've got an entire second series to binge - sorry, watch at a sensible pace. Fans may have already seen the sad news that Rege-Jean Page will not be returning, but we expect temperatures to remain in the high to hot-and-bothered nevertheless as we further explore the racy world of London high society. Simone Ashley will be centre-stage as Lord Anthony's love interest, while one underrated star is the Vitamin String Quartet, whose orchestral reworking of modern pop hits really adds the icing on the cake for this cheerfully anachronistic period romp.

Netflix, from March 25

Arsene Wenger: Invincible

Many millennials came of age in an era when English football was dominated by two men: Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson and his Arsenal counterpart, Arsene Wenger. Other teams had managers who would come and go, seemingly swapped around on a whim whereas Ferguson and Wenger appeared to both have a job for life. The former has been the subject of countless documentary films - Man U being a more global brand, perhaps - but this in-depth profile of Wenger's glory years at the top of the English top flight contains all manner of new and fascinating insights into the man (and yes, the myth and the legend too). Wenger himself contributes extensively, as do some of the biggest names in the sport from the years he managed.

Amazon, from March 25

Pachinko

The Far East has been rich pickings for entertainment in recent years, following Oscar-winning South Korean satire Parasite and the dark Netflix smash-hit Squid Game, both coming off the back of a global interest in K-pop music and a long-standing Japanese pop-culture undercurrent.

Lee Minho and Minha Kim in Pachinko

Pachinko is a Korean-Japanese-American production, based on the New York Times best-selling novel of the same name by Min Jin Lee, and following four generations of a Korean family who emigrate to Japan (Pachinko is a popular gambling game in the latter country). It’s written and exec-produced by Soo Hugh (The Terror, The Killing) and stars the Academy Award-winning star of Minari, Youn Yuh-jung, alongside Lee Min-ho (Boys Over Flowers).

Apple TV, from March 25