No data on the latest coronavirus figures in Scotland have been released today due to a technical issue.
The latest cases, deaths, and numbers of people vaccinated are normally updated daily by the Scottish Government at 2pm.
In summary, the Scottish Government said that 1,805 people were in hospital yesterday who had recently contracted Covid-19, including 27 in ICU.
Due to a technical issue, Public Health Scotland (PHS) have been unable to provide the latest data on cases, deaths and vaccinations.
The Scottish Government said that PHS are working hard to resolve this and hope to return to normal reporting tomorrow.
The latest figures released were on Friday, March 11.
In the week ending March 11, 75,737 new cases of Covid-19 had been reported.
