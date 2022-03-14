BOB ARUM insists Josh Taylor was ‘terrible’ against Jack Catterall - but still deserved to win.

Undisputed super-lightweight champion beat Catterall on a split points decision last month but was far from convincing in a fight that saw him being floored for the first time in his professional career.

Such was the uproar about the decision that the British Boxing Board of Control launched an investigation into the result.

Top Rank promoter Arum, who represents Taylor, refused to sugar-coat the Edinburgh-born fighter’s performance but still thinks he did enough to retain the four belts.

Arum said: “He was terrible. It’s the worst I’ve seen him perform, and I’ve watched most of his fights over the last couple of years. He certainly didn’t look like the guy who beat Jose Ramirez.

“I don’t think it was a very good fight. I don’t know what people are talking about. I had Taylor winning by maybe a couple points.”

Taylor admits he plans to step up to welterweight after struggling to continue to make the 140lbs weight but Arum insists the 31-year-old’s preparation for the bout must be looked at.

Speaking to Boxing Scene, he added: “I talked to him. We’re going to evaluate him with a nutritionist and determine what he should do.

“So, again, emotionally he said [he must move up].

“And he said he had a nutritionist for this fight, but who knows how qualified the nutritionist was? And we’ll get into that in the weeks ahead.”