LEWIS Morgan is convinced he can win a Scotland recall after setting his sights on a dream trip to the World Cup finals.

The former Celtic and St Mirren attacker has been capped twice for his country, but not since 2018, and Covid restrictions in recent times have helped stall his international ambitions.

However, after making a sparkling start to life with New York Red Bulls - scoring a hat-trick on his second MLS outing since joining from Inter Miami - he admits he is desperate to catch Steve Clarke’s eye again.

He said: “Playing well here and trying to get myself back into the Scotland national team is the big aim for this year, but that’s only going to happen if I play well for Red Bulls.

“That's the biggest honour a player could have. My two caps were in friendlies but it’s still the biggest honour that I've had in my career.

“So, times that by 100 if you’re going to be representing your country at the World Cup. It’s every boy’s dream growing up in Scotland. So that would be fantastic.

"All I can do is perform every week for Red Bull, score goals, assists and eventually I’m going to get back in the setup - I’m sure of that.

“I just need to focus on my club football at the moment and a by-product of doing well here is to try to get myself back in that national team.”

Morgan’s versatility has been proven in his first three appearances for New York - in which he has played in three different positions.

His debut came at right wing-back, a role he fulfilled at Inter last season and which, with neither Stephen O’Donnell nor Nathan Patterson starting for their clubs, may help him convince Clarke he should be included in the coming weeks and months.

He added to Sky Sports News: “Right wing-back is one of those specialist positions - not everyone plays a back three.

“I definitely wasn’t comfortable there at the start of my time in Miami last year. But playing there a full season I now know the role.

“I think it’s a good thing to have now, especially with how our national team plays. I know the manager likes that formation and I know without doubt that I can perform at a good level in that position.

“I also know on the flip side that I can add more goals and assists playing a little bit higher up the pitch.

“Anything that gives me a bigger chance to break into that national team - and if it is that I can cover a couple of positions - then it’s only a good thing, so it’s an advantage for me.”