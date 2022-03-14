The street which is home to the Ukraine consulate in Edinburgh has been unofficially renamed in honour of the country’s president.

A sign saying “Volodymyr Zelenskyy Street” has been attached to railings outside the consulate in Windsor Street in the Scottish capital.

A poster in the bright blue and yellow colours of the Ukraine flag with the words Stand with Ukraine and sunflowers, Ukraine’s national flower, have also been tied to the fence.

Scottish Liberal Democrats leader and Edinburgh Western MSP Alex Cole-Hamilton has written to the council, saying the gesture would be in solidarity with the Ukrainian people and a reminder to all those writing to or visiting the Consulate about the crimes committed by Putin over recent weeks.

His appeal to the local authority came after more than 300 people signed a petition calling for the name change.

Council leader Adam Mcvey said councillors were "considering the most suitable way of honouring the immense courage being shown President Zelensky and his people and what further measures we can take as a Council to express our condemnation against the actions of Putin."

Other cities across Europe have already taken similar steps. Vilnius in Lithuania has changed the name of the street the Russian embassy is on to “Heroes of Ukraine Street”.

While Tirana, Albania, will also call their street “Free Ukraine Street”, and Riga in Latvia is due to be called “Independent Ukraine Street”.