Scots may have a second chance of observing the stunning northern lights tonight amid a solar flare lighting up the sky. 

The Met Office confirmed the display of lights could be enhanced overnight between March 13 and March 14. 

The best chance of seeing the lights is in the north of the country, with chances diminishing further down the UK.

Officially known as an aurora borealis, northern lights appear when there is active on the sun. 

Atoms and molecules from the earth's atmosphere collide with particles from the sun, resulting in northern lights. 

 The forecast comes as a result of two Coronal Mass Ejections (CMEs) - a powerful eruption of the Sun's plasma from its outer layer called the corona - making the lights visible as far south as northern England. 

The resulting geomagnetic storm will increase the chances of spotting the northern lights. 

Last night, dozens of Scots spotted the auroras across the country and took to social media to share their photos.