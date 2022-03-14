Scots may have a second chance of observing the stunning northern lights tonight amid a solar flare lighting up the sky.
The Met Office confirmed the display of lights could be enhanced overnight between March 13 and March 14.
The best chance of seeing the lights is in the north of the country, with chances diminishing further down the UK.
Officially known as an aurora borealis, northern lights appear when there is active on the sun.
Atoms and molecules from the earth's atmosphere collide with particles from the sun, resulting in northern lights.
The forecast comes as a result of two Coronal Mass Ejections (CMEs) - a powerful eruption of the Sun's plasma from its outer layer called the corona - making the lights visible as far south as northern England.
The resulting geomagnetic storm will increase the chances of spotting the northern lights.
Last night, dozens of Scots spotted the auroras across the country and took to social media to share their photos.
Photos of the northern lights over the house tonight @bbcweather @itvweather @VisitScotland @SeanBattyTV #Aurora pic.twitter.com/4rGHphk179— Calum D.J Bruachdh (@cdjbanks) March 14, 2022
Despite living in Scotland for over 16yrs, last night was the first time i saw & attempted to photograph the Northern Lights!— Dr. Lauren Smith (@SaltwaterlifeUK) March 6, 2022
Out of focus in the second pic but wanted to include as it shows the additional purple hue that kicked in at the peak! 🙃#northernlights #auroraborealis pic.twitter.com/ioJEFfZYit
An incredible evening spent at the WDC Scottish Dolphin Centre, Spey Bay, watching the Northern Lights. #aurora #auroraborealis #mirriedancers #northernlights pic.twitter.com/AqPYT8uMTs— Mountains of Scotland (@mtnsofscotland) March 14, 2022
This mornings Northern Lights from Turnberry Beach looking to Turnberry Lighthouse #Turnberry #Ayrshire #SouthAyrshire #Scotland #VisitScotland @VisitScotland pic.twitter.com/6jef5MNtso— Peter Ribbeck (@PeterRibbeck) March 14, 2022
Little glimpses of the northern lights between cloud breaks here in Ballater just now. Waiting for a few better breaks… 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/X7I3fKWQfg— Sean Batty (@SeanBattyTV) March 13, 2022
