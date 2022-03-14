IF you thought it had been tricky keeping tabs on The Players’ Championship during four days of delays and disruptions, then the final round required the disciplined focus of a Zen monk.

This was always going to be something of a manic Monday. With round three being completed in the morning, there were so many runners and riders jockeying for position, the Sawgrass leaderboard could’ve appeared in the programme notes for the Cheltenham Festival.

Who would be first past the post? Well, with affairs coming to a head as the pesky old newspaper deadlines on this side of pond tick-tocked to a cut-off, it was Cameron Smith who got himself over the line. Just.

Things had got so tight at the sharp end, you just about had to bring out the jaws of life to prise apart the bountiful frontrunners. It was compelling, fluctuating stuff. There was a heated stooshie involving Viktor Hovland and Daniel Berger about a drop by the latter on the 16th while Dustin Johnson came bounding home with a course-record equalling 63 as he finished on seven-under. From a home perspective, meanwhile, the general spectacle was made even more gripping by the presence of Scotsman Russell Knox in the upper echelons.

The 36-year-old had played himself quietly into contention during the final few holes of his unfinished third round in the morning as he strived to emulate the trailblazing success of Sandy Lyle in this neck of the golfing woods back in 1987.

The Inverness exile, who lives just a few miles from Sawgrass in Jacksonville, holed a bunker shot on the 15th for a birdie than knocked in an 18-footer for another gain on the 18th to go into the closing round just three off the lead held by Indian surprise package, Anirban Lahiri.

Knox, a two-time PGA Tour winner but with just one top-10 on the circuit since last year’s Players’ Championship, swiftly set about building on that momentum and birdies on three of the first holes in the afternoon got him right in the thick of it.

The Scot had to get cracking, of course, because Smith came bursting out of the traps like a dog at a Shawfield race night. The 28-year-old Australian, aiming to join countrymen Greg Norman, Steve Elkington, Adam Scott and Jason Day on the roll of honour, birdied five of his first six holes to assume command.

In this game, though, you can’t take anything for granted. Smith, full of poise, precision and purpose during that telling early thrust, suddenly got quite the shoogle on and leaked shots at the seventh, eighth and ninth to lose his position of authority.

Lahiri, the world No 322, was still holding on in there despite a wayward visit into a spectator refreshment area on the eighth which disrupted a woman eating her sandwich and cost him a double-bogey. Presumably, the woman’s sandwich was a bit easier to stomach.

With Smith stumbling, Keegan Bradley, the former US PGA champion, came barging into the reckoning with a significant surge around the turn as he birdied four holes in a row from the ninth. Paul Casey, the 44-year-old aiming to become the first Englishman to conquer at Sawgrass and earn the biggest title of his stellar career, was fighting with great spirit too. It was all happening.

It was certainly happening with Smith again. After that sequence of bogeys, he produced a quite splendid salvage operation with four birdies in a row from the 10th to muscle his way into the lead again.

Bradley’s challenge was unravelling on the closing stretch as he made an ugly, three-putt bogey on the 17th before hoiking his drive into the trees on 18 and whipping his second from the pine straw into the water. A double-bogey finish was a sour end to what had been a noble charge.

Knox’s race was run when he made a bogey on the 13th but this golfing marathon still had plenty of twists and turns. Out of nowhere, Smith hooked one into the trees off the 16th. Casey, meanwhile, was straight down the middle but the golfing gods dealt him a cruel, cruel blow as his ball rolled into a pitch mark. He could only poke one towards the green and the chance of a birdie on the par-five was lost.

Smith had rescued his par from the wilds to preserve a two shot lead. A brave shot – intentional or not - into the par-3 17th spawned his 10th birdie of the round to increase that advantage. It was the shot of a champion.

Well, we thought it was. But, having pushed his drive on the last into the trees, Smith overcooked his dink out to safety and watched in horror as his ball trundled into the water. With Lahiri making birdie behind him on 17 the destination of the title was still up in the air. Smith did well to limit the damage to a bogey in a 66 for a 13-under tally. Lahiri couldn’t muster the birdie he needed to force a play-off, though, and the man from down under stayed on top.