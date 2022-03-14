JOHN DALZIEL has insisted that every member of Scotland’s training squad this week has a chance of forcing their way into the match-day 23 for Saturday’s Six Nations denouement against Ireland in Dublin.

Four players were added to the group yesterday, including two novices to the professional game in prop Murphy Walker and winger Jordan Edmunds. The other call-ups were hooker Fraser Brown and second-row Scott Cummings, who are both regulars in the squad but have had to overcome injury issues recently.

“We have to be clear, nobody gets invited to an international camp or certainly made part of the squad if it is just a token gesture,” insisted forwards coach Dalziel. “Guys are coming in here to train and put themselves forward for international selection.”

Walker – who is originally from Dundee and captained Strathallan to Scottish Schools Cup success in 2018 – graduated from an academy to a senior contract with Glasgow Warriors just two months ago. Having missed the entirety of last season with a hamstring injury, he has played only three pro games so far in his fledgling career but has impressed in training with both the Warriors and when working informally with Scotland last week.

Scotland currently have Rory Sutherland, Jamie Bhatti and Oli Kebble out injured, and Dalziel claimed he would have no qualms about throwing Walker in at the deep-end if either Pierre Schoeman or Allan Dell – the remaining loose-heads in the squad – become unavailable.

“Murphy has become such a great player, in such a short space of time as well,” he said. “He’s developed an ability to play both sides of the scrum. He was a loose-head, was asked to make that tough transition to play the tight-head side, and he’s played professionally on both sides now.

“We’ve been impressed with him for a long time. He was held up with a couple of hamstring injuries but he’s back and we’re really pleased with him. We feel this is an environment that we can work with him, and with the summer tour coming up we can maybe push him to be part of that prop stable we have at the moment. He’s a very talented kid.

“We have three days more training to get through and you see opportunities happen with players getting injured,” Dalziel added. “We lost Rory Sutherland and Oli Kebble over a very short period of time, so this is the position we are in but we are really pleased with where we are at.

“We had other options to bring other players in, but Murphy merits his selection and if needed and called upon we will have no problems in including him in the [match-day] squad.”

Edmunds, who is 27-years-old, has spent the vast majority of his career playing semi-pro rugby with Boroughmuir in the Premiership and Boroughmuir Bears in Super6, before signing up to be a Scotland 7s core squad member last November.

“Jordan is a late developer, he’s been excellent playing club rugby and maybe hasn’t had that opportunity,” said Dalziel. “He has a full-time job [away from rugby], so the sevens have provided a pathway and we’re happy to take a look over him. He’s a physical player and has trained very well.”

Scotland are looking to finish a patchy Six Nations campaign on a high but face a huge challenge in Dublin against an Ireland team still in with a chance of claiming the Six Nations crown (if they win this weekend and France lose at home to England).

Ireland struggled to impose themselves against England at Twickenham last weekend despite the hosts being reduced to 14-men by the red-carding of Charlie Ewels after just 80 seconds, before two late tries added the gloss to a 32-15 victory.

The scrum was a particular area of concern for the Irish, with Lions tight-head prop Tadhg Furlong being penalised six times, and Dalziel is expecting a backlash this coming Saturday.

“We talk about being on the wrong side of the penalty count and Ireland fell foul of that at the weekend,” he said. “Were England that dominant? There could be 10 different opinions on that. What we know is that Ireland have got a very good scrum, a very sensible scrum because they are very well coached in that area.

“It might go against us because they will want to come out and right a few wrongs. We expect a backlash there and we will be ready.

“We know what’s coming at the weekend, and we feel that we have had great periods of games during this Six Nations, but we’ve had periods when we’ve been far our best as well.

“We just all believe that when we click, we can trouble any team. We’ve had some big wins away from home recently and want to finish the championship with another.”