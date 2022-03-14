APPARENTLY, yesterday was International Ask a Question Day. To mark the occasion, I peered at my weary fizzog in the mirror and muttered ‘what the hell are you playing at?’ in a withering self-critique of my own doddering incompetence. It’s a daily occurrence to be honest. The sports editor will agree. He often stands behind me at the mirror and poses the same question.

Anyway, by the time you start reading these scribblings we’ll be into International Dumbstruck Day. Yes, it’s an actual thing and it’s commemorated today. All very fitting really given the stupefying effects these opening few sentences have probably had on you.

In the world of golf, the prolonged nature of The Players’ Championship has left us all a bit dazed. Amid the tiresome weather delays, it took a whopping 54 hours and 16 minutes to get the first round completed. I’m sure they discovered the wreckage of Shackleton’s lost ship, Endurance, in less time.

On the women’s circuit, meanwhile, the Ladies European Tour (LET) sets sail for the contentious waters of Saudi Arabia this week for one of its richest events of the season. After all the rigmarole surrounding the men’s game, Phil Mickelson’s revelations and a breakaway Saudi Super League recently, the good ladies will probably get a quieter time of it with their latest visit to the Kingdom. The reason? Well, it’s the reality of need over greed.

On a circuit dominated by events worth around $250,000 or less, one with a purse of $1m grabs the attention and holds it in a double nelson. In fact, there are half-a-dozen Saudi-backed events on the LET in 2022 and all have a seven-figure pot of gold. Outside of the majors, and the highly lucrative Women’s Scottish Open, these are the tournaments players desperately want to be at from a financial point of view.

Any principled stance they may adopt about the source of the money from a brutal regime tends to be tempered by the fact that principles don’t pay the bills. The men – some would say mercenaries - who were offered obscene amounts to join a rebel circuit don’t need the Saudi money. But the LET and those women trying to make a living on it do. There’s a significant difference and it’s a harsh one.

The circuit, at least, is in a more robust financial state than it was a couple of years ago when sponsors disappeared, events were scrapped and the whole thing just about had to be stretchered to a ward and connected to a drip.

From those grim, impoverished times, the 2022 campaign has considerably more colour in the cheeks and features some 30 events with a record-breaking total prize fund of around $27m. It’s still small beer in the money-sodden world of global golf, though. The Players’ Championship alone was worth $20m.

In this uneven playing field, the LET simply can’t afford to turn down the Saudi investment. Things on the women’s front are improving. The R&A and the USGA, for instance, have helped to catapult both the Women’s Open and the US Women’s Open into a new financial stratosphere with lucrative sponsorship deals from AIG and ProMedica.

But big investment, which in turn drives exposure and further investment, can’t be plucked out of thin air. The LET, in its previous, parlous state, was vulnerable to the tentacles of the Saudi sportswashers. Now, the circuit is firmly wrapped in that embrace. For the players, meanwhile, the chance to actually earn some decent money means that morals will be sacrificed on the altar of financial realities.

AND ANOTHER THING

When it comes to issues concerning discipline, golf tends to display all the transparency of an iron girder.

The build up to The Players’ Championship was shrouded in speculation that Phil Mickelson had been suspended by the PGA Tour after his explosive comments about the circuit and his involvement in the proposed Saudi Super League.

Mickelson had announced he was taking a break from the game in the wake of the controversy. But, asked if he would’ve been welcome at The Players’ Championship, Jay Monahan, the PGA Tour commissioner, danced around the subject like an awkward uncle trying to boogie at his nephew’s 18th birthday party.

“He stepped away on his own accord, and he’s asked for time,’’ Monahan said. “He’s been given that time. We don’t comment on disciplinary matters, potential matters or actual matters.”

All and sundry then assumed Mickelson had been suspended even though Monahan was not allowed say whether he had been suspended or not.

Golf’s strange oath of omerta does it no favours at times.

AND FINALLY

To lighten your mood, why not nip to the cinema this weekend to watch the newly released Phantom of The Open.

It’s the well-documented tale of the wonderfully eccentric and tenacious Barrow crane-operator Maurice Flitcroft who duped his way into Open qualifying back in 1976 at Formby and cobbled together a score of 121 for 18 holes.

Flitcroft’s subsequent parrying and jousting with R&A officials, which saw him don disguises and adopt false names at future qualifiers, made him a cult hero as he cocked a snook at the golfing pomposity of the day. The late Flitcroft may not have made the big time but at least he’s finally made it to the big screen.